chapylad wrote: Not sure Golding and or Burrow will be 100% for this one.

And what`s the news on Galloway after only playing a bit part on Friday?

Has Singleton been cited from the Fev game?

Burrow might not be 100% but if he's good enough to get 20/25 mins out of we should have him on the bench. I know people want us to do better with getting ball to our three quarters but really got to work their forwards just go down the middle all night after they had to play in such a tough game in very hot conditions just yesterday. Burrow would hopefully be good to bring on in the 2nd half against hopefully very tired forwards.