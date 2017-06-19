WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keepmoat to host Leeds v Hull CC Semifinal

Keepmoat to host Leeds v Hull CC Semifinal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:07 pm
Jemmo






On Saturday 29th at 2:30

Not had any confirmation if they mean pitch one or pitch two yet

Re: Keepmoat to host Leeds v Hull CC Semifinal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:21 pm
weighman




Is that a question for ITD ?

Assume it is in July !

Re: Keepmoat to host Leeds v Hull CC Semifinal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:22 pm
Jemmo






Yes sorry, July

Re: Keepmoat to host Leeds v Hull CC Semifinal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:25 pm
weighman




Its ok , good news for club Doncaster ! Record attendance ?

Re: Keepmoat to host Leeds v Hull CC Semifinal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:30 pm
Jemmo






weighman wrote:
Its ok , good news for club Doncaster ! Record attendance ?


It'll sell out, between them the two clubs have more season ticket holders than the capacity even without the screen. And both are known to travel well, unlike Wigan.



