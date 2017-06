I feel confident that we will finish second, therefore I can see another trip to France on the cards.

Of the Super League teams, I think Warrington will improve and climb above Catalan, Leigh and Widnes will be the bottom two in that order..

Championship, HKR first, us second. Of the other three who are up for the last two places. Halifax face an up hill task with both Toulouse and Fev away. I think it will be Toulouse third, Fev fourth.

So as I see it Warrington, Leigh, Toulouse and Fev at home. Catalan, Hull KR and Widnes away.

If we play as we have been we do have a chance certainly of the MPG. If not better.

Bring it on.