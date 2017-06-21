WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:21 pm
As a Wakefield fan looking at the 2 squads I think you will have too much for us. You are pretty much at full strength on paper with Ellis being your big miss. I fear that you will win pretty comfortably 36-12 but I guess you never know.

We need to be beating Cas


Think we took a lot out of Cas on Sunday can Leeds thumping them on Friday

Wakefield will be no pushovers and can not be taken lightly even more so this season. Wakey have always come to the KC and given us a game so will be tough backing up Sundays game.

That said I think home advantage will help us to win but it will be a narrow win I think.
