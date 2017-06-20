|
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2373
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
|
We wait 10 years for a class half back, then end up with three!
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1611
|
Sebasteeno wrote:
Conner is in fine form - no way should we rest him for Sneyd (who im also a big fan of)
Dont think connor would appreciate been rested either to be honest , think snyed needs to play though, dare I say it , connor as a ball handling 13 haha
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:21 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 517
|
Got to play strongest team possible for me until we are guaranteed top 4.
4th v 5th this week with only 1 point between us so talk of resting players for this is ridiculous unless they're carrying injuries.
Sneyd needs to be patient and not put straight back in for me. Connor playing well in the halves, team playing well of late why shuffle it around to accommodate Sneyd just yet.
We cannot underestimate Wakey even with a full strength team.
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:36 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1611
|
Bombed Out wrote:
Got to play strongest team possible for me until we are guaranteed top 4.
4th v 5th this week with only 1 point between us so talk of resting players for this is ridiculous unless they're carrying injuries.
Sneyd needs to be patient and not put straight back in for me. Connor playing well in the halves, team playing well of late why shuffle it around to accommodate Sneyd just yet.
We cannot underestimate Wakey even with a full strength team.
Dont think its anything to do with underestimating wakey, its about keeping the squad fresh, and to be honest what is our best team at the minute, everyones playing well, or are you just going on names and reputation, whilst I agree about connor, I still think we need to get snyed back in as soon as possible, him and kelly was combining well before his injury
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:44 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 503
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Dont think its anything to do with underestimating wakey, its about keeping the squad fresh, and to be honest what is our best team at the minute, everyones playing well, or are you just going on names and reputation, whilst I agree about connor, I still think we need to get snyed back in as soon as possible, him and kelly was combining well before his injury
If anything I'd be tempted to rest Kelly and go with Sneyd/Connor, but it's a great dilemma to have.
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:49 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 517
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Dont think its anything to do with underestimating wakey, its about keeping the squad fresh, and to be honest what is our best team at the minute, everyones playing well, or are you just going on names and reputation, whilst I agree about connor, I still think we need to get snyed back in as soon as possible, him and kelly was combining well before his injury
What is the point of keeping a squad fresh but finish outside the top 4?
Achieve that objective first then if possible manage the rest.
Names and reputation count for nothing. Your strongest team is your strongest team based on form and team cohesion.
But if you're being pedantic how would you pick a team for the 1st game of a season if not on name and reputation.
Connor and Kelly working equally as well so I'd want to maintain the current balance.
It also shows that if you're playing well you keep your place and no injured player can just waltz back into the first team. Places are earned on merit creating competition and improved individual performances.
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1611
|
Bombed Out wrote:
What is the point of keeping a squad fresh but finish outside the top 4?
Achieve that objective first then if possible manage the rest.
Names and reputation count for nothing. Your strongest team is your strongest team based on form and team cohesion.
But if you're being pedantic how would you pick a team for the 1st game of a season if not on name and reputation.
Connor and Kelly working equally as well so I'd want to maintain the current balance.
It also shows that if you're playing well you keep your place and no injured player can just waltz back into the first team. Places are earned on merit creating competition and improved individual performances.
Yeh I agree with most of that, apart from me been pedantic, obviously 1st game game of the season you go with the big guns.
You talk like im suggesting we throw the game against wakefield to keep the team fresh, I think resting players carrying knocks or are fatigued, especially after the last few weeks busy schedule, and the way players have played when brought in, wouldn't have a negative affect on our performance, and would still result in us getting the points at home to wakefield. Only my opinion of course. Disagree about Snyed to, hes our number 7, and will be unless injured, so no point leaving him on the side lines, get him back in rapid, harsh on connor, but I prefer him in the centres anyway
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2437
Location: West Hull
|
Our structure in attack was poor on Sunday, we're missing Sneyd's game management and long range kicking game. Can't just run at every teams forwards in the belting sun every round. Michaels misses out and Connor goes to centre for me.
|
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
