Bombed Out wrote: What is the point of keeping a squad fresh but finish outside the top 4?

Achieve that objective first then if possible manage the rest.

Names and reputation count for nothing. Your strongest team is your strongest team based on form and team cohesion.

But if you're being pedantic how would you pick a team for the 1st game of a season if not on name and reputation.

Connor and Kelly working equally as well so I'd want to maintain the current balance.

It also shows that if you're playing well you keep your place and no injured player can just waltz back into the first team. Places are earned on merit creating competition and improved individual performances.

Yeh I agree with most of that, apart from me been pedantic, obviously 1st game game of the season you go with the big guns.You talk like im suggesting we throw the game against wakefield to keep the team fresh, I think resting players carrying knocks or are fatigued, especially after the last few weeks busy schedule, and the way players have played when brought in, wouldn't have a negative affect on our performance, and would still result in us getting the points at home to wakefield. Only my opinion of course. Disagree about Snyed to, hes our number 7, and will be unless injured, so no point leaving him on the side lines, get him back in rapid, harsh on connor, but I prefer him in the centres anyway