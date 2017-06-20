Tinkerman23 wrote: Dont think its anything to do with underestimating wakey, its about keeping the squad fresh, and to be honest what is our best team at the minute, everyones playing well, or are you just going on names and reputation, whilst I agree about connor, I still think we need to get snyed back in as soon as possible, him and kelly was combining well before his injury

What is the point of keeping a squad fresh but finish outside the top 4?Achieve that objective first then if possible manage the rest.Names and reputation count for nothing. Your strongest team is your strongest team based on form and team cohesion.But if you're being pedantic how would you pick a team for the 1st game of a season if not on name and reputation.Connor and Kelly working equally as well so I'd want to maintain the current balance.It also shows that if you're playing well you keep your place and no injured player can just waltz back into the first team. Places are earned on merit creating competition and improved individual performances.