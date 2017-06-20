FC-Steward wrote: I don't understand we're all this resting players has come from . Ok it was warm against cas on Sunday but it's starting to get to the business end of the season now and every point is crucial and so is gaining momentum. Most of our key players have had plenty of time out through injury and with some important games coming up I'd look to be playing our strongest team every week now .

Id of agreed with you this time last year, but with the players radfords got at his disposal and the way we finished last season , I think its obvious we need to use the full squad , dont think anyones suggesting massive changes, but if anyone as a knock or are fatigued , rest them and trust in the fringe players, those same fring players that have got our season back on track after a rough patch