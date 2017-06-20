WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:18 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1608
FC-Steward wrote:
I don't understand we're all this resting players has come from . Ok it was warm against cas on Sunday but it's starting to get to the business end of the season now and every point is crucial and so is gaining momentum. Most of our key players have had plenty of time out through injury and with some important games coming up I'd look to be playing our strongest team every week now .

Id of agreed with you this time last year, but with the players radfords got at his disposal and the way we finished last season , I think its obvious we need to use the full squad , dont think anyones suggesting massive changes, but if anyone as a knock or are fatigued , rest them and trust in the fringe players, those same fring players that have got our season back on track after a rough patch

Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:44 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24792
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
If sneyd is fit I'd give him and connor a go and rest kelly. Other option is to sit fonua out who had a tough game after a long spell out. Not sure we should mess with the forwards unless green is fit and maybe give fash a break if he is.

Wakey will be tough opposition despite any injuries. They won at salford a couple of weeks back with plenty out injured


Maybe slot Connor in at FB if Sneyd's back and give Shaul a rest.
Image

Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:47 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 500
Mrs Barista wrote:
Maybe slot Connor in at FB if Sneyd's back and give Shaul a rest.

Any reason why Shall needs a rest? (Minor injury etc.?)
