Tinkerman23 wrote:
Tough decision if it wasnt for the recent busy schedule, but i'd definitley play snyed, connor done nothing wrong, but with wakefields injury list, id be mixng it up a bit and resting a few. Be good for fitness levels for the ones whove not played many minutes lately to
Agreed on it being a tough decision and not one I fancy making. For me Connor has done a great job, taken his chance and deserves to keep his place for me.
That said its a demanding sport physically and may be an option to give Kelly a rest and go with Connor & Sneyd?
It would even be harsh to drop Michaels to put Connor back to centre were he was also playing well with Mahe back on the wing.
All the years we've waited for one decent half and now the coach has a dilema to choose which is great for us.
The question is do you keep as is until a players performance drops or do you change it (downside you mickey a player off thats played exceptionally well)
Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:08 pm
Chris71 wrote:
Agreed on it being a tough decision and not one I fancy making. For me Connor has done a great job, taken his chance and deserves to keep his place for me.
That said its a demanding sport physically and may be an option to give Kelly a rest and go with Connor & Sneyd?
It would even be harsh to drop Michaels to put Connor back to centre were he was also playing well with Mahe back on the wing.
All the years we've waited for one decent half and now the coach has a dilema to choose which is great for us.
The question is do you keep as is until a players performance drops or do you change it (downside you mickey a player off thats played exceptionally well)
Possibly just rest anyone with a slightest knock, give them a week off, and give the fringe players a chance to step up again, which they have done pretty well recently, Im thinking Manu deserves a rest, and probably try keeping mini fresh, massive players for us, I'd like to see Bowden starting again, thought he was very good sunday and deserves a starting spot, maybe bring griffin in for fonua, give him a chance to prove himself, whilst giving the beast a rest, the more players fresh and in form come back end of the season can only be a good thing
Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:17 pm
is green fit? if so him masi and tugut who didn't play many min, also taylor didn't play many min so we can rotate the forwards, maybe give Kelly a rest? look to get griffin in the 17 also, we have a good squad maybe the time to use it?
Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:10 pm
I would probably look at giving Carlos a rest and maybe Shaul and Washy
Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:32 pm
we've been doing bits of rotation in recent weeks, mini was rested one game, houghton's illness gave him a week off, green out for a couple etc. i wouldn't be surprised if Kelly sits this one out and maybe manu.
radford knows he can trust the likes of fash, downs, and masi to step in and do a job now so it gives him a bit more leeway when it comes to resting players. Logan is also on the comeback trail i believe
Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:36 pm
Isaiah wrote:
I would probably look at giving Carlos a rest and maybe Shaul and Washy
not so sure the outside backs like to be rested as much as the engine room - some are chasing top try scorer kudos and like to play every game
Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:39 pm
sorry for posting loads of times in a row, but we've no disciplinary issues this week. wakey have one (matty ashurst) but there might be an EGP available and its a grade a
Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:44 pm
If sneyd is fit I'd give him and connor a go and rest kelly. Other option is to sit fonua out who had a tough game after a long spell out. Not sure we should mess with the forwards unless green is fit and maybe give fash a break if he is.
Wakey will be tough opposition despite any injuries. They won at salford a couple of weeks back with plenty out injured
