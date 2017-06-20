WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:59 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4005
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Tough decision if it wasnt for the recent busy schedule, but i'd definitley play snyed, connor done nothing wrong, but with wakefields injury list, id be mixng it up a bit and resting a few. Be good for fitness levels for the ones whove not played many minutes lately to


Agreed on it being a tough decision and not one I fancy making. For me Connor has done a great job, taken his chance and deserves to keep his place for me.
That said its a demanding sport physically and may be an option to give Kelly a rest and go with Connor & Sneyd?
It would even be harsh to drop Michaels to put Connor back to centre were he was also playing well with Mahe back on the wing.

All the years we've waited for one decent half and now the coach has a dilema to choose which is great for us.

The question is do you keep as is until a players performance drops or do you change it (downside you mickey a player off thats played exceptionally well)
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:08 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1607
Chris71 wrote:
Agreed on it being a tough decision and not one I fancy making. For me Connor has done a great job, taken his chance and deserves to keep his place for me.
That said its a demanding sport physically and may be an option to give Kelly a rest and go with Connor & Sneyd?
It would even be harsh to drop Michaels to put Connor back to centre were he was also playing well with Mahe back on the wing.

All the years we've waited for one decent half and now the coach has a dilema to choose which is great for us.

The question is do you keep as is until a players performance drops or do you change it (downside you mickey a player off thats played exceptionally well)

Possibly just rest anyone with a slightest knock, give them a week off, and give the fringe players a chance to step up again, which they have done pretty well recently, Im thinking Manu deserves a rest, and probably try keeping mini fresh, massive players for us, I'd like to see Bowden starting again, thought he was very good sunday and deserves a starting spot, maybe bring griffin in for fonua, give him a chance to prove himself, whilst giving the beast a rest, the more players fresh and in form come back end of the season can only be a good thing

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:17 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4642
is green fit? if so him masi and tugut who didn't play many min, also taylor didn't play many min so we can rotate the forwards, maybe give Kelly a rest? look to get griffin in the 17 also, we have a good squad maybe the time to use it?
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:10 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2804
I would probably look at giving Carlos a rest and maybe Shaul and Washy

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:32 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6017
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
we've been doing bits of rotation in recent weeks, mini was rested one game, houghton's illness gave him a week off, green out for a couple etc. i wouldn't be surprised if Kelly sits this one out and maybe manu.

radford knows he can trust the likes of fash, downs, and masi to step in and do a job now so it gives him a bit more leeway when it comes to resting players. Logan is also on the comeback trail i believe
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:36 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6017
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Isaiah wrote:
I would probably look at giving Carlos a rest and maybe Shaul and Washy


not so sure the outside backs like to be rested as much as the engine room - some are chasing top try scorer kudos and like to play every game
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:39 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6017
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
sorry for posting loads of times in a row, but we've no disciplinary issues this week. wakey have one (matty ashurst) but there might be an EGP available and its a grade a
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Wakefield

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:44 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25884
If sneyd is fit I'd give him and connor a go and rest kelly. Other option is to sit fonua out who had a tough game after a long spell out. Not sure we should mess with the forwards unless green is fit and maybe give fash a break if he is.

Wakey will be tough opposition despite any injuries. They won at salford a couple of weeks back with plenty out injured
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, BESTY, bonaire, caslad75, duke street 10, Fields of Fire, Hullandproud, jeffers, knockersbumpMKII, old frightful, shauney, simon_tem, swissfan, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Towns88, weighman and 232 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,9241,96776,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM