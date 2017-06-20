Chris71 wrote: Agreed on it being a tough decision and not one I fancy making. For me Connor has done a great job, taken his chance and deserves to keep his place for me.

That said its a demanding sport physically and may be an option to give Kelly a rest and go with Connor & Sneyd?

It would even be harsh to drop Michaels to put Connor back to centre were he was also playing well with Mahe back on the wing.



All the years we've waited for one decent half and now the coach has a dilema to choose which is great for us.



The question is do you keep as is until a players performance drops or do you change it (downside you mickey a player off thats played exceptionally well)

Possibly just rest anyone with a slightest knock, give them a week off, and give the fringe players a chance to step up again, which they have done pretty well recently, Im thinking Manu deserves a rest, and probably try keeping mini fresh, massive players for us, I'd like to see Bowden starting again, thought he was very good sunday and deserves a starting spot, maybe bring griffin in for fonua, give him a chance to prove himself, whilst giving the beast a rest, the more players fresh and in form come back end of the season can only be a good thing