So after getting through to the semi-final of the cup, it is time to divert our attention back to the league for 6 weeks, starting with Wakefield at home on Friday.

Do we think we should rotate the side a little, maybe bring in Griffin, Masi, Downs, and play Turgut for longer minutes so we can still be fresh against Wakefield who will have had 8 days rest? Big game this in the race for the top 4 - but we need to be aiming for 2nd as a minimum for the Home draw in the Semi's. I think Leeds will beat Cas, so Friday is a crucial game

    You handled cas well yesterday.

    But if an injury crisis at trin atm so although I hope we win it looks nailed on for hull.

    Kirmond, arona, Johnstone, bjb, tupou, fifita, Miller - half our first choice injured atm.

    Along with - batchelor injured and Walker playing on one leg last week.

    If we have a few of those bodies back we might make it a good game but I thought you guys looked sharp vs cas and despite the rest I fear it will be a tough day at the office for trin. Not willing to fully write them off though on how they've played this year.

    You won't hear about our injuries though as we aren't called Wigan lol
    Yep this is were you have to utilise the squad.

    I'd defo look to freshen up. 5 day turn around after playing in that it would make sense
    Sounds like Sneyd will be back.

    Think it's possible we will see Hadley miss this against his parent club too.
    Harsh but I think he only gets in if someone has a niggle or needs a week off.

    Got to keep the squad fresh though. Kelly could do with a week off imo.

