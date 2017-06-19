So after getting through to the semi-final of the cup, it is time to divert our attention back to the league for 6 weeks, starting with Wakefield at home on Friday.



Do we think we should rotate the side a little, maybe bring in Griffin, Masi, Downs, and play Turgut for longer minutes so we can still be fresh against Wakefield who will have had 8 days rest? Big game this in the race for the top 4 - but we need to be aiming for 2nd as a minimum for the Home draw in the Semi's. I think Leeds will beat Cas, so Friday is a crucial game