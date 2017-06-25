WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:19 am
PHe




Daddycool wrote:
You'll have to blame me for that. It's what accountants do when they are attempting to balance the books


Is that in relation to the first or second sentence? :)

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:39 am
Eastern Wildcat




If that was the reason then I do apologise there

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:50 am
LyndsayGill





Let's all join the Labour Party and then we can call a 40-18 defeat a win and move on from there.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:51 am
Daddycool




Eastern Wildcat wrote:
If that was the reason then I do apologise there


No need to apologise. I'm just telling you who was to blame.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:16 am
Wildthing






LyndsayGill wrote:
Let's all join the Labour Party and then we can call a 40-18 defeat a win and move on from there.


:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:20 am
Tricky2309





I have no issue with balancing the books especially with the squad we have got for the cap spend. Injuries are part and parcel of the game and it's just unfortunate we have picked up a number to key players at the same time.

the significant improvement in how our club is perceived in the wider game is all due to mc and cb making some tough decisions early in their tenure and maintaining stability once the ship was brought back to an even keel

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:23 am
Hessle Roader






Hang on in there. I know its disappointing to lose a game but the bigger picture says that you are a club on the rise. Chris Chester is obviously doing a great job along side John Kear and in Michael Carter you've got your version of our Adam Pearson. They're both men who know what they want and they also know how to go about getting there. I've been more than impressed with you this season and lets hope its the start of a long stay near the top of the tree for you.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:59 am
jakeyg95




Hessle Roader wrote:
Hang on in there. I know its disappointing to lose a game but the bigger picture says that you are a club on the rise. Chris Chester is obviously doing a great job along side John Kear and in Michael Carter you've got your version of our Adam Pearson. They're both men who know what they want and they also know how to go about getting there. I've been more than impressed with you this season and lets hope its the start of a long stay near the top of the tree for you.


I certainly hope so (providing we stop being messed about by developers and the council).

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:33 am
Chris71






Fordy wrote:
The Wood mistake was definitely the turning point but to be fair to the lad he came up to the fans at the end and held up his hands and said "My fault".

The thing is that without the mistake I think we would have beaten Hull, however you cannot put the defeat entirely down to that one error. We were still leading even after that, the "heads down" mentality of the entire team was to blame for the defeat. Hull are on fire but we had proved up to that point that we could stand toe to toe with them. There was no reason for us to think that we couldn't get back into it, but we did.

I feel sorry for Woody because he will take a lot of the blame for the defeat, but there were plenty of other culprits last night that failed to stop that one error leading to our downfall.


As a Hull fans the pass that Wood threw out and was intercepted was the major turning point, up until then the game plan of Chesters was working. After Hull re took the lead and time running down Wakefield then had to open up more which ultimately gave Hull their opportunity to up the speed and tempo which for me is the main reason we posted 22 unanswered points.

Whilst Wood can not and shouldn't be blamed for the result it was the defining momnet in the game. As a Hull fans thats seen good bad and sheer terrible times supporting Hull FC I feel the disappointed you guys must feel. However just look at where you are in relation to the so called big hitters of SL and enjoy the terrific season you are having and look forward to continually improving.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
