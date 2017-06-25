Fordy wrote: The Wood mistake was definitely the turning point but to be fair to the lad he came up to the fans at the end and held up his hands and said "My fault".



The thing is that without the mistake I think we would have beaten Hull, however you cannot put the defeat entirely down to that one error. We were still leading even after that, the "heads down" mentality of the entire team was to blame for the defeat. Hull are on fire but we had proved up to that point that we could stand toe to toe with them. There was no reason for us to think that we couldn't get back into it, but we did.



I feel sorry for Woody because he will take a lot of the blame for the defeat, but there were plenty of other culprits last night that failed to stop that one error leading to our downfall.

As a Hull fans the pass that Wood threw out and was intercepted was the major turning point, up until then the game plan of Chesters was working. After Hull re took the lead and time running down Wakefield then had to open up more which ultimately gave Hull their opportunity to up the speed and tempo which for me is the main reason we posted 22 unanswered points.Whilst Wood can not and shouldn't be blamed for the result it was the defining momnet in the game. As a Hull fans thats seen good bad and sheer terrible times supporting Hull FC I feel the disappointed you guys must feel. However just look at where you are in relation to the so called big hitters of SL and enjoy the terrific season you are having and look forward to continually improving.