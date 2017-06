Hang on in there. I know its disappointing to lose a game but the bigger picture says that you are a club on the rise. Chris Chester is obviously doing a great job along side John Kear and in Michael Carter you've got your version of our Adam Pearson. They're both men who know what they want and they also know how to go about getting there. I've been more than impressed with you this season and lets hope its the start of a long stay near the top of the tree for you.