Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:19 am
Daddycool wrote:
You'll have to blame me for that. It's what accountants do when they are attempting to balance the books


Is that in relation to the first or second sentence? :)

Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:39 am
If that was the reason then I do apologise there

Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:50 am
Let's all join the Labour Party and then we can call a 40-18 defeat a win and move on from there.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa

Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:51 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
If that was the reason then I do apologise there


No need to apologise. I'm just telling you who was to blame.

Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:16 am
LyndsayGill wrote:
Let's all join the Labour Party and then we can call a 40-18 defeat a win and move on from there.


:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Next up Hull FC

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:20 am
I have no issue with balancing the books especially with the squad we have got for the cap spend. Injuries are part and parcel of the game and it's just unfortunate we have picked up a number to key players at the same time.

the significant improvement in how our club is perceived in the wider game is all due to mc and cb making some tough decisions early in their tenure and maintaining stability once the ship was brought back to an even keel
