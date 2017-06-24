|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Also Vasty you mention true support.
True support does mean you stand by your club, yes I agree, it also means being true and honest too.
How can a squad look to progress, if a poor spell gets brushed aside, so to speak and believe everything is rosy with nothing to work on or look at.
I also, if you cared to read further back that I thought the turning point was 2 errors by the same player, both of which led to tries. These were tired looking errors by a player that looks like he needs a break. Thats not a comment by someone slating, that is constructive criticism.
We have a young hooker who hasnt featured once this year, and Grix too, has come in for recent criticism. Again, his younger understudy has hardly been given a chance this year
Imo and it's just mine your opinion changes with the wind. For crying out loud all teams have poor patches and this is ours. When you consider that we have possibly over achieved then it was due.
Problem with people like you is you love to come on here all billy big balls when it's going well - don't we all. But the minute there is a hitch you panic.
What's really amusing is the team stroke players you're now turning on have done to numerous clubs this season what hull just did to us.
Stop being a prima Donna and learns to take the punches. If we end up in the MPG then you might vhave a point. It's not impossible but let's not wish it on ourselves aye
SUPPORT SWAG...
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:33 am
vastman wrote:
You may be right about Grix and Jowitt, but The Field situation was totally different imho. Field was a talented young player used out of position for far to long - mcnally destroyed that kid through his own arrogance. Don't think you can accuse Chester of that tbh.
At the end of the day though McNally couldn't see the fault in his selection and it utimatly contributed to him going down the road less than a year after that great play off run.
Rookie of the year can't get a game this year, even after his replacement is having stinkers. Even after he came in and had an outstanding game in the win at Salford! It stinks.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:12 pm
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
The Wood mistake was definitely the turning point but to be fair to the lad he came up to the fans at the end and held up his hands and said "My fault".
The thing is that without the mistake I think we would have beaten Hull, however you cannot put the defeat entirely down to that one error. We were still leading even after that, the "heads down" mentality of the entire team was to blame for the defeat. Hull are on fire but we had proved up to that point that we could stand toe to toe with them. There was no reason for us to think that we couldn't get back into it, but we did.
I feel sorry for Woody because he will take a lot of the blame for the defeat, but there were plenty of other culprits last night that failed to stop that one error leading to our downfall.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield
Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.
Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:21 pm
Watching the tries there were 4 missed tackles that led to the last few tries and a poor offload near the wing when chasing the game. Disappointing but as long as we learn it's still not over. Salford and Leeds losing was great for us.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:02 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
3 losses, Leeds, Salford and now Hull.
Thing to remember is they were all tough games, 2 of which were away from home. The Warrington game will be a good indicator to where we are right now and how the rest of the seadon may pan out.
I was referring to League games.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:39 pm
Wildthing wrote:
I was referring to League games.
I'd be more concerned If I was a Salford fan, they've lost their last 3 league games including losing to Saints last night despite having a sizeable lead.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:10 pm
Whilst I won't go as far as the silly Cas fan on the VT who claimed to be glad they were out of the cup, it could work in our favour that Salford have a very winnable cup semi final upcoming whilst we're just concentrating solely on the league.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:20 pm
Who the hell would blame Wood for that defeat ffsake
It was one pass in 80 minutes, the codheads scored 22 unanswered points, its a team game.
And another thing, Wood needs to make that pass every time he can because 9 times out of 10 its a score at the other end, it has its risks of course but massively worth the risk, didn't happen this time, so what, I wouldn't want to see him stuffing it up his jumper when the opportunity is quite clearly there.
So lets not bag one player for one pass in a game of a million passes, any of which could have turned to %h1t at any time, the game wasn't decided on it, the codheads look good enough for P2, it happened, get over it, move on.
