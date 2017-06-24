WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:02 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25952
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Also Vasty you mention true support.

True support does mean you stand by your club, yes I agree, it also means being true and honest too.

How can a squad look to progress, if a poor spell gets brushed aside, so to speak and believe everything is rosy with nothing to work on or look at.

I also, if you cared to read further back that I thought the turning point was 2 errors by the same player, both of which led to tries. These were tired looking errors by a player that looks like he needs a break. Thats not a comment by someone slating, that is constructive criticism.

We have a young hooker who hasnt featured once this year, and Grix too, has come in for recent criticism. Again, his younger understudy has hardly been given a chance this year


Imo and it's just mine your opinion changes with the wind. For crying out loud all teams have poor patches and this is ours. When you consider that we have possibly over achieved then it was due.

Problem with people like you is you love to come on here all billy big balls when it's going well - don't we all. But the minute there is a hitch you panic.

What's really amusing is the team stroke players you're now turning on have done to numerous clubs this season what hull just did to us.

Stop being a prima Donna and learns to take the punches. If we end up in the MPG then you might vhave a point. It's not impossible but let's not wish it on ourselves aye
Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:33 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5976
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
vastman wrote:
You may be right about Grix and Jowitt, but The Field situation was totally different imho. Field was a talented young player used out of position for far to long - mcnally destroyed that kid through his own arrogance. Don't think you can accuse Chester of that tbh.


At the end of the day though McNally couldn't see the fault in his selection and it utimatly contributed to him going down the road less than a year after that great play off run.
Rookie of the year can't get a game this year, even after his replacement is having stinkers. Even after he came in and had an outstanding game in the win at Salford! It stinks.
Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:12 pm
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4518
The Wood mistake was definitely the turning point but to be fair to the lad he came up to the fans at the end and held up his hands and said "My fault".

The thing is that without the mistake I think we would have beaten Hull, however you cannot put the defeat entirely down to that one error. We were still leading even after that, the "heads down" mentality of the entire team was to blame for the defeat. Hull are on fire but we had proved up to that point that we could stand toe to toe with them. There was no reason for us to think that we couldn't get back into it, but we did.

I feel sorry for Woody because he will take a lot of the blame for the defeat, but there were plenty of other culprits last night that failed to stop that one error leading to our downfall.
Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:21 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2597
Location: Back of the North stand
Watching the tries there were 4 missed tackles that led to the last few tries and a poor offload near the wing when chasing the game. Disappointing but as long as we learn it's still not over. Salford and Leeds losing was great for us.
