That was probably the worst 20 minute spell i've seen us produce in a long time. From the minute Wood threw that pass we went to pieces and the mistakes and defence was horrendous. Prior to that after a below par first 20 we bossed the mid-section of the game but the way we collasped in a heap was worrying, i thought this team was better than that. The last 3 performances have been poor and it needs nipping in the bud starting with a bery winnable home game against a mis-firing Warrington team. Sadly it sounds like our forward stocks will be further depleted after tonight.