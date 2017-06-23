WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:58 pm
scoreline flattered us, thought you look a decent team, you will defo be in top 8 maybe higher
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:08 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Come on Vasty 5 tries in near on 20 minutes.

How can you possibly defend that at all.

You must have low standards and expectations thats all I can say

Grix scored a hatrick against us 2 seasons ago in 20 minutes at home!and your sticking up for the forum champion pancake flipper, Very short memory

Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:11 pm
Also Vasty you mention true support.

True support does mean you stand by your club, yes I agree, it also means being true and honest too.

How can a squad look to progress, if a poor spell gets brushed aside, so to speak and believe everything is rosy with nothing to work on or look at.

I also, if you cared to read further back that I thought the turning point was 2 errors by the same player, both of which led to tries. These were tired looking errors by a player that looks like he needs a break. Thats not a comment by someone slating, that is constructive criticism.

We have a young hooker who hasnt featured once this year, and Grix too, has come in for recent criticism. Again, his younger understudy has hardly been given a chance this year
