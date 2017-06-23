Also Vasty you mention true support.
True support does mean you stand by your club, yes I agree, it also means being true and honest too.
How can a squad look to progress, if a poor spell gets brushed aside, so to speak and believe everything is rosy with nothing to work on or look at.
I also, if you cared to read further back that I thought the turning point was 2 errors by the same player, both of which led to tries. These were tired looking errors by a player that looks like he needs a break. Thats not a comment by someone slating, that is constructive criticism.
We have a young hooker who hasnt featured once this year, and Grix too, has come in for recent criticism. Again, his younger understudy has hardly been given a chance this year
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, Adam_Harrison9, AKA kellyseye, alegend, ball-in-hand, beamer, bonaire, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, DannyB, Dave K., Disney cat, djcool, Docsnedge, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, KevW60349, MashPotatoes, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, musson, PCollinson1990, Tricky2309, TrinityIHC, vastman, Willzay and 330 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|