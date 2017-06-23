WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:07 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9284
Location: wakefield
No Kelly on their side
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:50 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11198
Location: The City of Wakefield
PopTart wrote:
No Kelly on their side


That helps, since the team news was announced we have gone from +14 to +12 so every little helps.

I still have nightmares how Kelly single handedly killed us V Hull KR at home last season.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:36 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2115
Bachelor in 10-4 kick to come.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:43 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2115
Williams in, 10-12

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:16 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11198
Location: The City of Wakefield
27 minutes remain - latest score FC 10 - Trinity 18
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:21 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11198
Location: The City of Wakefield
Trinity try disallowed for a forward pass. 23 mins left.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:29 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11198
Location: The City of Wakefield
Ouch. 2 quick FC tries so its now FC 22 - Trinity 18 14 minutes left.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:32 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4718
Location: Outside your remit
Savage this, Wood brain fart and some poor defence for their other 1 - Gotta keep focused here!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:38 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11198
Location: The City of Wakefield
Now 28-18 to FC 8 mins left
TRINITY Wildcats.
