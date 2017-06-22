Will be listening tonight on the radio via bbc sports app (assuming its on there as normally). I think it will be a close game and hopeful of a victory. However, I feel the game is on a knife edge and could quite easily end up in a comfortable win for either side, given the hot/ cold nature of Hull FC's performances this year and our woeful performance last week against Salford, against both sides ability to score points and tries from distance.
Going for a Wakefield win by 14
