Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:28 am
asmadasa wrote:
Apologies...think should play fit players so Sio in at 17 for me rather than Tupou who only a few days ago was quoted as saying he doesn't know when he will be fit again due to a hamstring injury.


Sio isn't fit, playing with painkilling injections apparently.
Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:49 am
I'd go with:

Max Jowitt
Mason Caton-Brown
Reece Lyne
Joe Arundel
Ben Jones-Bishop
Sam Williams
Liam Finn
Anthony England
Kyle Wood
Craig Huby
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Tinirau Arona

Scott Grix - Gives us cover all across the back line
Keegan Hirst
Adam Walker - Providing he is fit, which I don't reckon he was last week.
Chris Annakin

To miss out:
Mikey Sio - Been playing injured and injected up for a while
Bill Tupou - the fact that he pulled out after the warm up last week makes him too big a risk for me
Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:08 pm
Telboy wrote:
Why no Kirmond is he still injured


Knee cartilage tear, having a minor op, out for about a month, as I understand it.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:45 pm
Kirmond 4-6 weeks Chester just said...Fifita maybe two weeks off and Miller back for super 8's...if we can just get through these next few weeks and scrape a win or two we could be near full strength at just the right time to give it a good go!
Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:42 pm
Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:23 pm
Will be listening tonight on the radio via bbc sports app (assuming its on there as normally). I think it will be a close game and hopeful of a victory. However, I feel the game is on a knife edge and could quite easily end up in a comfortable win for either side, given the hot/ cold nature of Hull FC's performances this year and our woeful performance last week against Salford, against both sides ability to score points and tries from distance.

Going for a Wakefield win by 14
