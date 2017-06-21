PopTart wrote: I see your point. And I'm not against it at all. Jowitt is excellent under the high ball.

I pick Grix for the defence management. We'll need to be on it to beat Hull.



It's nice to have the problem





The key thing in the game is for us to stick to it no matter what the score.

I can see Hull scoring points early and setting us back but I think they'll get tired before us and we need to be patient.

If Miller was fit this one would be great for him to come off the bench.

I think that currently, IF both players were at the top of their game, Grix would get the nod but, with Grix looking so uncertain, dealing with kicks, at Salford, Max has to get the spot.IIRC, he only made one error against Salford in the league game and he had 2 assists (one was to set up the game breaking try) and he has to be in.