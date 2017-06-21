WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:29 pm
cocker

Jowitt for me ....Grix has been shocking the last two games and he will certainly be a target for Sneyds high kicks. I would prefer to see a fullback spilling the ball while attempting to catch it than just allowing it to bounce anywhere.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:36 pm
charlie63wildcat

wrencat1873 wrote:
WE wont out muscle FC so, we may as well try and go for an expansive game, keep turning their big guys around and hope that they are still knackered after their victory against Cas last weekend.
Hopefully they will have put too much emotion into beating Cas and cant get themselves up again so soon.
After all, it's "only Wakefield" :wink:

Disagree about Grix, I'd give Max the #1 jersey


Me too. I'm afraid Grix has the dropsies back again. Has cost us too many points in the last month

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:38 pm
Emley Cat

Think Max deserves to play after his performance at Salford, I felt it was unfair to bring Grix back in for the Leeds game when he'd done brilliantly. Hope he's in the 17 anyway.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:39 pm
PopTart
I see your point. And I'm not against it at all. Jowitt is excellent under the high ball.
I pick Grix for the defence management. We'll need to be on it to beat Hull.

It's nice to have the problem


The key thing in the game is for us to stick to it no matter what the score.
I can see Hull scoring points early and setting us back but I think they'll get tired before us and we need to be patient.
If Miller was fit this one would be great for him to come off the bench.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Next up Hull FC

