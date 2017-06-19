Hull are probably my second team and yesterday they were very good. They showed how to beat Cas' - don't let them run at you and get in their faces!
The only thing with Hull this season, with all due respect to them they can blow hot and cold!
Play our best team and give it a go - if we get beat at least we'll have tried!
