Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:11 pm
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9265
Location: wakefield
We should play the best team we can.
We've proved that all games are winnable. Let's go for it again.
Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:21 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 555
Hull are probably my second team and yesterday they were very good. They showed how to beat Cas' - don't let them run at you and get in their faces!
The only thing with Hull this season, with all due respect to them they can blow hot and cold!
Play our best team and give it a go - if we get beat at least we'll have tried!
