Another test for Trinity.
Hull looked very solid against Cas yesterday and on their own patch, this looks like an FC win.
We looked well out of sorts at Salfod and we desperately need some bodies back to compete with thew black and whites.
Our main threat's will be down the flanks, assuming that BJB is back but it's whether we can match FC down the middle, which will be a tough ask, even with their shorter turnaround.
FC 28 Trinity 12, hope I'm wrong.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:32 am
Maybe CC will right this one off and look at the more winnable games to follow before bringing back any of the recovering players?
Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:56 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Maybe CC will right this one off and look at the more winnable games to follow before bringing back any of the recovering players?
A return for Jowitt is a must and we need to have a plan to move FC around, just as much as possible and try to eliminate as much of their power game as we can.
Their three quarters are huge and Talanoa and Foruna are like having extra forwards on the pitch.
We have to keep turning them round.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:20 am
Probably worth looking ahead with injuries. Wouldn't risk anyone not 100% and if it means playing a few fringe players to have a team ready to go for week after so be it.
Players like jowitt, crowther, annakin, mazive, Gibson to get a run out for me but suppose it depends what shape the squads in which CC is only one who knows.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:30 am
But you won't get a better time to play them, with a power game played under a hot sun and the adrenaline boost of getting through. They might struggle to match it the week after.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:03 am
I think this will be a very close game. I don't think that yesterday took too much out of us, it wasn't really a physical 50/50 in the pack that we may have had against Wigan or Leeds for example, although the weather may have taken a lot out of the players. I guess the 19's that are named will give a better insight into what may happen on Friday.
I will go for a 24-20 win for either side
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:09 am
Hull are a top side and getting quality players back by the game...they're powerful all across the park...will certainly miss the presence of big Dave for this one...
That said we have a huge advantage this week with them being on a short 5 day turnaround and us having three extra days rest...that was a tough game for them yesterday that they had to give everything to come through...on any normal week we would be massively up against it with injuries etc...if we can get 4 or 5 back though I think we've a great chance...
Important with our freshness to win the energy battles and the ruck...get in their faces from the off...be interesting to see what start the bookies give us...
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:25 am
I reckon we'll get about 12 start.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:35 am
Hull were outstanding yesterday - they outcassed Cas; I don't know if they'll back it up, but if they do, we'll get smashed.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:47 am
Never underestimate our team, that's what I've learned over years of watching us. Really wanted to go to this one but working unfortunately, relying on updates from friends and family. We have a good record at Hull in recent times and with their short turnaround from yesterday think we do have a chance provided we get at least a couple of bodies back. Top 4 is the target now we're out of the cup regardless what any of the 'big guns' are saying. I don't care a jot, I want to be up there and I'm sure CC and all the squad are gonna give it their all too. Come on Trinity, give us another win!!
