Never underestimate our team, that's what I've learned over years of watching us. Really wanted to go to this one but working unfortunately, relying on updates from friends and family. We have a good record at Hull in recent times and with their short turnaround from yesterday think we do have a chance provided we get at least a couple of bodies back. Top 4 is the target now we're out of the cup regardless what any of the 'big guns' are saying. I don't care a jot, I want to be up there and I'm sure CC and all the squad are gonna give it their all too. Come on Trinity, give us another win!!