Hull are a top side and getting quality players back by the game...they're powerful all across the park...will certainly miss the presence of big Dave for this one...



That said we have a huge advantage this week with them being on a short 5 day turnaround and us having three extra days rest...that was a tough game for them yesterday that they had to give everything to come through...on any normal week we would be massively up against it with injuries etc...if we can get 4 or 5 back though I think we've a great chance...



Important with our freshness to win the energy battles and the ruck...get in their faces from the off...be interesting to see what start the bookies give us...