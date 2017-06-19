WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Next up Hull FC

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:03 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8159
Another test for Trinity.
Hull looked very solid against Cas yesterday and on their own patch, this looks like an FC win.
We looked well out of sorts at Salfod and we desperately need some bodies back to compete with thew black and whites.
Our main threat's will be down the flanks, assuming that BJB is back but it's whether we can match FC down the middle, which will be a tough ask, even with their shorter turnaround.

FC 28 Trinity 12, hope I'm wrong.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:32 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5959
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Maybe CC will right this one off and look at the more winnable games to follow before bringing back any of the recovering players?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:56 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8159
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Maybe CC will right this one off and look at the more winnable games to follow before bringing back any of the recovering players?


A return for Jowitt is a must and we need to have a plan to move FC around, just as much as possible and try to eliminate as much of their power game as we can.
Their three quarters are huge and Talanoa and Foruna are like having extra forwards on the pitch.
We have to keep turning them round.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:20 am
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2823
Probably worth looking ahead with injuries. Wouldn't risk anyone not 100% and if it means playing a few fringe players to have a team ready to go for week after so be it.

Players like jowitt, crowther, annakin, mazive, Gibson to get a run out for me but suppose it depends what shape the squads in which CC is only one who knows.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Next up Hull FC

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:30 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5084
Location: Over there
But you won't get a better time to play them, with a power game played under a hot sun and the adrenaline boost of getting through. They might struggle to match it the week after.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, cocker, desmond decker, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, Google Adsense [Bot], Lawefield44, NEwildcat, Prince Buster, rlfan, Slugger McBatt, Stanley Unwin, Trojan Horse, wakeyrule and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,1481,95276,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM