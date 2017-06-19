WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Hull FC

Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:03 am
Another test for Trinity.
Hull looked very solid against Cas yesterday and on their own patch, this looks like an FC win.
We looked well out of sorts at Salfod and we desperately need some bodies back to compete with thew black and whites.
Our main threat's will be down the flanks, assuming that BJB is back but it's whether we can match FC down the middle, which will be a tough ask, even with their shorter turnaround.

FC 28 Trinity 12, hope I'm wrong.

