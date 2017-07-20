WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?









PCollinson1990 wrote: Myth according to whom? Typical remoaner, peddling lies. As I have said, I wanted to remain, but we aren't so I'll get on with it!



Is this a myth of it it you who is in denial :



https://macromon.wordpress.com/2017/01/ ... economies/



15/20 and below the EU average growth.



Remoaner peddling lies more like leaver clutching at straws, with his fingers in his ears and whistling whilst pretending/hoping everything is going to be just fine.

How many times, I VOTED remain, but accept that I live in a democracy. None so blind as those that WILL NOT see.



PCollinson1990 wrote: How many times, I VOTED remain, but accept that I live in a democracy. None so blind as those that WILL NOT see.



May as well leave it here, you've managed to kill the thread by not accepting the fact we are LEAVING!



I was replying to your post inferring that I was peddling lies

After yesterday's shambolic performance at the party conference, this had to be worth a "bump".

She's got her P45 but, she hasn't gone yet.



Certainly a "dead" woman walking, it's just a case of when Boris fancies another shot ?? DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2149

Rumours of Tory Remainers plotting her downfall. Let's be honest, her tenure as leader/PM has been a farce.



Personally, I still think there should be another referendum, based on the facts on what a post-EU Britain would look like once negotiations are concluded. At the moment, just like last year, we have no idea.



I'm remain, but I'm not a staunch remainer by any means, and if after negotiations they can say we've got a deal for x, y & z, and I believe that me, my family & Britain would be better off under the new deal, I'd vote for it. But, you don't buy a house without going to view it first, doing a survey, searches etc do you?



There was so much bullshine & misconceptions flying around from both sides that for me it rendered the whole referendum a joke.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

DGM wrote: Rumours of Tory Remainers plotting her downfall. Let's be honest, her tenure as leader/PM has been a farce.



Personally, I still think there should be another referendum, based on the facts on what a post-EU Britain would look like once negotiations are concluded. At the moment, just like last year, we have no idea.



I'm remain, but I'm not a staunch remainer by any means, and if after negotiations they can say we've got a deal for x, y & z, and I believe that me, my family & Britain would be better off under the new deal, I'd vote for it. But, you don't buy a house without going to view it first, doing a survey, searches etc do you?



There was so much bullshine & misconceptions flying around from both sides that for me it rendered the whole referendum a joke.



We've had some poor Prime Ministers in the past but, I really cant remember the country having such a lame duck.

Everyone realises that she has to go and even the ministers coming out in support of her, aren't exactly glowing in their praise.

If the highest recommendation of any leader is that they managed to complete a speech, despite having a cold, it's a real worry.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the spit party, standing behind her, which is certainly holding back any would be contenders, not to mention the sand slipping through the Brexit hourglass so quickly.



Although I dont like the bloke, they should put Farage in charge of Brexit or, someone who can put party politics to one side.

wrencat1873 wrote: Although I dont like the bloke, they should put Farage in charge of Brexit



Wow - there's pragmatism, and there's downright desperation; that's quite possibly the worst idea I've seen around Brexit, short of actually doing it. Wow - there's pragmatism, and there's downright desperation; that's quite possibly the worst idea I've seen around Brexit, short of actually doing it. Cronus

wrencat1873 wrote: Everyone realises that she has to go

Why, exactly? Give me your list of (I'm sure) well-considered reasons 'she has to go'.



Wactching Channel 4 News isn't a reason.



Of course, the elephant in the room is the spit party, standing behind her, which is certainly holding back any would be contenders, not to mention the sand slipping through the Brexit hourglass so quickly.

Give over. You're being sucked in by the leftist press trying to influence events and stir hype out of nothing. Boris, for example, is a blunt instrument, yes, but he could fart 'I adore Mrs May' to the tune of 'Ode to Joy' whilst playing a banjo with his teeth and the TV media would do nothing but criticise his choice of guff-inducing cuisine.



Her election campaign chose a terrible time to announce 'difficult' policies (yet she still won) and her speech didn't go all that well. Aside from that, move on, there is nothing to see here. A speech is just a speech, only the media make it out to be important.



In reality things are progressing pretty much as expected. This was always going to be a tough, tit-for-tat negotiation - unless of course you choose to suck up to the leftist media worshipping Mr Barnier's every word and robotically deriding everything any representative of the UK says in relation to Brexit.



Get the thing done and lets move forward, because, right now, the country is going to slide towards yet another recession and probably take the EU27 with it.

The EU27 are doomed either way. Massive movement of people is causing both origin and destination countries massive issues, the refugee/migration crisis continues its inevitable car crash as German guilt exposes the EU and especially the Schengen regions, the Euro continues to screw the most of Southern Europe, unemployment is rife and the Germanics at the helm want to drag the 27 so much deeper into the mire over the next few decades it would be comedic if proposed on 'Yes, Minister'.



Are we better off? Apart from the financial industry, which the main attraction is being a gateway to the rest of Europe, what does Britain have to offer the rest of the world? We have 70 million customers, but with wages, and disposable income decreasing, and the credit bubble increasing those customers won't have much money to spare.

King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.



At least he'd lose his virginity. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8605

Cronus wrote:



Wactching Channel 4 News isn't a reason.



Give over. You're being sucked in by the leftist press trying to influence events and stir hype out of nothing. Boris, for example, is a blunt instrument, yes, but he could fart 'I adore Mrs May' to the tune of 'Ode to Joy' whilst playing a banjo with his teeth and the TV media would do nothing but criticise his choice of guff-inducing cuisine.



Her election campaign chose a terrible time to announce 'difficult' policies (yet she still won) and her speech didn't go all that well. Aside from that, move on, there is nothing to see here. A speech is just a speech, only the media make it out to be important.



In reality things are progressing pretty much as expected. This was always going to be a tough, tit-for-tat negotiation - unless of course you choose to suck up to the leftist media worshipping Mr Barnier's every word and robotically deriding everything any representative of the UK says in relation to Brexit.



The EU27 are doomed either way. Massive movement of people is causing both origin and destination countries massive issues, the refugee/migration crisis continues its inevitable car crash as German guilt exposes the EU and especially the Schengen regions, the Euro continues to screw the most of Southern Europe, unemployment is rife and the Germanics at the helm want to drag the 27 so much deeper into the mire over the next few decades it would be comedic if proposed on 'Yes, Minister'.



You want me to give you reasons why she "has to go".



1/ The primary reason that would be that she is a diabolical leader of both her own party and the country.

2/ Calling an election (breaking the 5 year rule that her own party put in place), to secure an increased majority and allow "strong and stable" government and yet leaving the country with a hung parliament.

3/ Allowing her own ministers (Boris) to publicly mock her and go against party line.



Do you really need me to go on ffs.



Everyone knows that she will not lead the Tories into the next election and her "colleagues" in the Tory party are circling like groups of wild animals, ready to divide up her political corpse.

They are just working out who and when they will go for the kill.



She looked like a jibbering wind bag in the election campaign and clearly, she is just not up to leading her party or, the country.



When she does go, there will still be a huge problem for her successor, in that, the Tories are bitterly divided on Europe (as are Labour) and making decisions that ruffle the feathers of either side will make them equally unpopular both within their own party and amongst the electorate.



I find it quite amusing that you believe that things are progressing pretty much "as expected".

The Tories expected to pretty much wipe Labour off the political landscape and had that happened, then perhaps she could have driven through some of her ideas and policies.



As things have turned out, we have an impotent government, clinging onto power by doing a "deal" with the DUP (who have yet to take full advantage of their influence) and in light of recent events with the US levy on Bombardier (the same US that we were pinning our hopes of an early trade deal), this situation has become somewhat more polarised.



Perhaps you could enlighten us on just how you think life after Brexit will pan out, paying particular attention to a hard/soft border with N. Ireland and tariffs in either direction with the EU27.



As for the leftist press, get real, there is and has been for some time massive media bias in favour of the right wing of British politics and does anyone watch channel 4 they have about as much influence on British politics as Mrs May, about zero.



I agree with you on mass migration, an "experiment" which was always going to cause far more problems than it solved.



However, was it yourself or one of your other "friends" on here, who predicted the fall of the leaders of the "Euro friendly" nations.



France, Germany, Holland etc, have all re-elected Pro-Euro leaders and your own prophecies seem to be further than ever from reality.



Regarding the self serving rulers in Brussels, again, I agree with you but, remember, we have our very own version of this both in Westminster and the House of Lords - All aboard the gravy train. 