Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:57 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8268
bren2k wrote:
It was what the majority of voters wanted then; since reality has started to bite, the latest polls show 60/40 to remain.

The only sensible thing to do now is stop all the chest beating and talking up of casual asides by the maniac Trump, and agree to a 2nd referendum when the terms of the deal have been clarified.


Although personally, I'd be happy with that, I dont think that could possibly happen.
The only circumstance would be if EVERY media publication could convince the electorate that we would all be significantly worse off on the outside and even then, I dont see it being a runner.
I also believe that there would have to be major changes on "free movement" which, again, I just dont see changing any time soon, although, there is little doubt that the emigration issues in Africa do need urgently addressing.
All of Europe seems to be attractive to large numbers from that continent, particularly, France Germany and England.
