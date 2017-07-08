WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:54 am
bren2k User avatar
Dally wrote:
I really like Rees-Mogg. Witty, honest and decent.


Check his voting record - he's another entitled Eton boy, with no regard for the working classes; his affable posh twit routine is as sinister as that of Boris Johnson.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:25 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
bren2k wrote:
Check his voting record - he's another entitled Eton boy, with no regard for the working classes; his affable posh twit routine is as sinister as that of Boris Johnson.


AS I said, I dont agree with his politics but at least he appeared to be talking sense, unlike his Labour counterpart and was happy to say that he was sufficiently well off not to need the 10% increase that MP's were given and so didnt take the "extra", whereas Burgon, despite claiming socialist values, clearly did take the "extra", knowing that it was fundamentally wrong.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:44 pm
bren2k User avatar
wrencat1873 wrote:
AS I said, I dont agree with his politics but at least he appeared to be talking sense, unlike his Labour counterpart and was happy to say that he was sufficiently well off not to need the 10% increase that MP's were given and so didnt take the "extra", whereas Burgon, despite claiming socialist values, clearly did take the "extra", knowing that it was fundamentally wrong.


But one of them voted to maintain the pay freeze on public sector workers - and guffawed and jeered when it went through; the other continues to campaign for it to be lifted. One of them lectured about the evils of debt and blamed it on Labour, despite representing the party which has tripled it in 7 years - then went on to say that it was perfectly ok to saddle students with 50k+ of debt; the other represents a party who would abolish student fees.

Hopefully, not everyone is as easily swayed as you by a meaningless soundbite or an amusingly anachronistic turn of phrase.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:10 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
bren2k wrote:
But one of them voted to maintain the pay freeze on public sector workers - and guffawed and jeered when it went through; the other continues to campaign for it to be lifted. One of them lectured about the evils of debt and blamed it on Labour, despite representing the party which has tripled it in 7 years - then went on to say that it was perfectly ok to saddle students with 50k+ of debt; the other represents a party who would abolish student fees.

Hopefully, not everyone is as easily swayed as you by a meaningless soundbite or an amusingly anachronistic turn of phrase.


I think that you are misunderstanding me.
As I said, I dont agree with his politics but he did appear to be speaking honestly.

Regardless of which side of the political spectrum our MP's reside, it would be a whole lot better if they tell people what they actually think and what their principles are, rather than saying one thing and then doing the opposite and this is the reason that I liked listening to the guy, particularly his comments on hard Brexit and soft Brexit. Again, I dont agree with him but, it made a change for someone to speak plainly as to why some of the "softer" Brexit options
are just not possible.

FWIW, I like Corbyn for the same reasons, in that he speaks plainly and has belief in his own ideals.
Again, I have major issues with his spending plans, as I dont believe that they are achievable with the slight changes to personal tax changes to the wealthiest members of society and his changes to CT are just wishful thinking.
There isn't a business in the country that will just accept the changes to CT, without changing the shape of their business, to reduce the burden of CT.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 4:48 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
bren2k wrote:
.Hopefully, not everyone is as easily swayed as you by a meaningless soundbite or an amusingly anachronistic turn of phrase.


:lol: a bit rich coming from Corbyn's fanboy

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:48 pm
bren2k User avatar
PrinterThe wrote:
:lol: a bit rich coming from Corbyn's fanboy


To remove any traces of gravitas hidden within your meaningless one-liners, you have added a laughing face emoji; well done.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:43 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
The sooner this lady goes the better - she is now making a laughing stock out of herself.

The Tories will not put up with this for long - gone by the end of the summer
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:48 am
bren2k User avatar
The only way she can retain any dignity or credibility, and fend off some of her would be assassins, is to go on TV and say that Brexit was in fact a really stupid idea, and she's not supporting it any more; she's a dead woman walking anyway, so she should at least do one decent and honest thing before she's euthanised.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:38 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Is her plea to other parties a genuine call for help or is she just lining up stooges to split the blame with should it all go wrong?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:50 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Whatever it is it's pointless. She's holed under the waterline. Nobody will do business with her. She's just serving her notice.
