Dally wrote: I really like Rees-Mogg. Witty, honest and decent.



Check his voting record - he's another entitled Eton boy, with no regard for the working classes; his affable posh twit routine is as sinister as that of Boris Johnson.

bren2k wrote: Check his voting record - he's another entitled Eton boy, with no regard for the working classes; his affable posh twit routine is as sinister as that of Boris Johnson.



AS I said, I dont agree with his politics but at least he appeared to be talking sense, unlike his Labour counterpart and was happy to say that he was sufficiently well off not to need the 10% increase that MP's were given and so didnt take the "extra", whereas Burgon, despite claiming socialist values, clearly did take the "extra", knowing that it was fundamentally wrong.

wrencat1873 wrote: AS I said, I dont agree with his politics but at least he appeared to be talking sense, unlike his Labour counterpart and was happy to say that he was sufficiently well off not to need the 10% increase that MP's were given and so didnt take the "extra", whereas Burgon, despite claiming socialist values, clearly did take the "extra", knowing that it was fundamentally wrong.



But one of them voted to maintain the pay freeze on public sector workers - and guffawed and jeered when it went through; the other continues to campaign for it to be lifted. One of them lectured about the evils of debt and blamed it on Labour, despite representing the party which has tripled it in 7 years - then went on to say that it was perfectly ok to saddle students with 50k+ of debt; the other represents a party who would abolish student fees.



But one of them voted to maintain the pay freeze on public sector workers - and guffawed and jeered when it went through; the other continues to campaign for it to be lifted. One of them lectured about the evils of debt and blamed it on Labour, despite representing the party which has tripled it in 7 years - then went on to say that it was perfectly ok to saddle students with 50k+ of debt; the other represents a party who would abolish student fees.

Hopefully, not everyone is as easily swayed as you by a meaningless soundbite or an amusingly anachronistic turn of phrase.

bren2k wrote: But one of them voted to maintain the pay freeze on public sector workers - and guffawed and jeered when it went through; the other continues to campaign for it to be lifted. One of them lectured about the evils of debt and blamed it on Labour, despite representing the party which has tripled it in 7 years - then went on to say that it was perfectly ok to saddle students with 50k+ of debt; the other represents a party who would abolish student fees.



Hopefully, not everyone is as easily swayed as you by a meaningless soundbite or an amusingly anachronistic turn of phrase.



I think that you are misunderstanding me.

As I said, I dont agree with his politics but he did appear to be speaking honestly.



Regardless of which side of the political spectrum our MP's reside, it would be a whole lot better if they tell people what they actually think and what their principles are, rather than saying one thing and then doing the opposite and this is the reason that I liked listening to the guy, particularly his comments on hard Brexit and soft Brexit. Again, I dont agree with him but, it made a change for someone to speak plainly as to why some of the "softer" Brexit options

are just not possible.



FWIW, I like Corbyn for the same reasons, in that he speaks plainly and has belief in his own ideals.

Again, I have major issues with his spending plans, as I dont believe that they are achievable with the slight changes to personal tax changes to the wealthiest members of society and his changes to CT are just wishful thinking.

I think that you are misunderstanding me.

As I said, I dont agree with his politics but he did appear to be speaking honestly.

Regardless of which side of the political spectrum our MP's reside, it would be a whole lot better if they tell people what they actually think and what their principles are, rather than saying one thing and then doing the opposite and this is the reason that I liked listening to the guy, particularly his comments on hard Brexit and soft Brexit. Again, I dont agree with him but, it made a change for someone to speak plainly as to why some of the "softer" Brexit options

are just not possible.

FWIW, I like Corbyn for the same reasons, in that he speaks plainly and has belief in his own ideals.

Again, I have major issues with his spending plans, as I dont believe that they are achievable with the slight changes to personal tax changes to the wealthiest members of society and his changes to CT are just wishful thinking.

There isn't a business in the country that will just accept the changes to CT, without changing the shape of their business, to reduce the burden of CT.



bren2k wrote: .Hopefully, not everyone is as easily swayed as you by a meaningless soundbite or an amusingly anachronistic turn of phrase.



a bit rich coming from Corbyn's fanboy

