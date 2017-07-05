Dally

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 14456



wrencat1873 wrote:

It's extremely defeatist for a capitalist economy to be contemplating stagnation and after all, with a growing population and with record numbers in work, a growing economy and utopia on the horizon following Brexit, we should be able to afford plenty (and that's without our £350 million a week that we will be getting back from the EU, which we could use to help the NHS )

This is of course assuming that we haven't been sold a pup and surely the majority of the voting population, who bothered to vote, wouldn't have got it wrong, after all they're not thick and most of them had "researched" membership of the EU and decided that it wasn't the way forward.

I'm really upbeat and feel lucky to live in such an outward thinking country, arent you ? Although, in one sense, your theory may be on the right lines, the economy should still have some growth in it.It's extremely defeatist for a capitalist economy to be contemplating stagnation and after all, with a growing population and with record numbers in work, a growing economy and utopia on the horizon following Brexit, we should be able to afford plenty (and that's without our £350 million a week that we will be getting back from the EU, which we could use to help the NHSThis is of course assuming that we haven't been sold a pup and surely the majority of the voting population, who bothered to vote, wouldn't have got it wrong, after all they're not thick and most of them had "researched" membership of the EU and decided that it wasn't the way forward.I'm really upbeat and feel lucky to live in such an outward thinking country, arent you ?

The growing economic is rubbish. Small percentage rises in GDP are more or mess inevitable with a growing population but GDP per capita and productivity are falling meaning we are all getting poorer. When QE starts to unwind for real next year there is potential for a major shock. The mastermind being the Leave campaign and the £350m over week bus now thinks Brexit is a huge mistake! The growing economic is rubbish. Small percentage rises in GDP are more or mess inevitable with a growing population but GDP per capita and productivity are falling meaning we are all getting poorer. When QE starts to unwind for real next year there is potential for a major shock. The mastermind being the Leave campaign and the £350m over week bus now thinks Brexit is a huge mistake! PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 592

Dally wrote: The growing economic is rubbish. Small percentage rises in GDP are more or mess inevitable with a growing population but GDP per capita and productivity are falling meaning we are all getting poorer. When QE starts to unwind for real next year there is potential for a major shock. The mastermind being the Leave campaign and the £350m over week bus now thinks Brexit is a huge mistake!

That's one thing we can agree on, Brexit was stupid, no matter who had won the election it's going to be a dogs dinner! That's one thing we can agree on, Brexit was stupid, no matter who had won the election it's going to be a dogs dinner! Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15447

Location: On the road

wrencat1873 wrote: Nice easy question for you.

After a 2 year pay freeze plus, 5 years with a 1% cap, in your opinion, how long is it reasonable to cap any pay increase at 1% ?



Regarding paying twice, that is your own personal choice and you wouldnt want/need to have additional cover if the NHS was equal in quality to your private scheme.

If you dont want to pay twice, then dont, it's your choice.



At a guess, your company will be paying this as a "perk" and you will only be getting "hit" for the "benefit in kind" taxation.



In my view a guaranteed pay increase every year is reasonable - if 1% is what the system can afford then so be it.



So in your company I take it you give pay rises that the company cannot afford because you don't want your staff to be suffering against inflation?



The insurance is not a perk - if the company didn't pay it they would have to pay me more money that's the private sector for you. I only get a salary increase if certain agreed objectives are met by my team it is not a guarantee.



I said this numerous times on this thread the debate for me is not who gets what but what do we want from our NHS and how can we run it as efficiently as possible?



An example - 2 weeks ago a private company contracted to the NHS stored away a load of notes incorrectly. If these notes had been stored electronically you would have no need to outsource this work and you would save millions. This is just scratching the surface of what could be saved in the NHS. Perhaps if the clinical people were prepared to accept mistakes happen and learn from those mistakes hundreds of millions could be saved in legal fees etc.



Nobody on here seems inclined to debate the elephant in the room - what should the NHS offer?



In Norway one of the much mentioned social friendly countries if you want to see your GP its £200 so that a path we should be taking? In my view a guaranteed pay increase every year is reasonable - if 1% is what the system can afford then so be it.So in your company I take it you give pay rises that the company cannot afford because you don't want your staff to be suffering against inflation?The insurance is not a perk - if the company didn't pay it they would have to pay me more money that's the private sector for you. I only get a salary increase if certain agreed objectives are met by my team it is not a guarantee.I said this numerous times on this thread the debate for me is not who gets what but what do we want from our NHS and how can we run it as efficiently as possible?An example - 2 weeks ago a private company contracted to the NHS stored away a load of notes incorrectly. If these notes had been stored electronically you would have no need to outsource this work and you would save millions. This is just scratching the surface of what could be saved in the NHS. Perhaps if the clinical people were prepared to accept mistakes happen and learn from those mistakes hundreds of millions could be saved in legal fees etc.Nobody on here seems inclined to debate the elephant in the room - what should the NHS offer?In Norway one of the much mentioned social friendly countries if you want to see your GP its £200 so that a path we should be taking? Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Morvan and 19 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 123 posts • Page 13 of 13 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,597,094 1,120 76,072 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00 SL WAKEFIELD v CASTLEFORD TV < Fri : 10:50 NRL SYDNEY v SOUTHS TV Fri : 20:00 SL ST. HELENS v HULL FC Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v WIDNES Fri : 20:00 SL WARRINGTON v LEIGH Sat : 08:30 NRL PENRITH v MANLY TV Sat : 10:30 NRL MELBOURNE v PARRAMATTA TV Sat : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v HUNSLET Sat : 18:00 SL CATALANS v WIGAN TV Sat : 18:30 CH TOULOUSE v HALIFAX Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v OXFORD Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO v GLOUC TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY v NEWCASTLE TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v SWINTON Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 CELTIC v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























