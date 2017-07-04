bren2k wrote:
You have to admire the brass neck of people who suggest that Dr's, nurses, police officers and firefighters should work elsewhere if they don't like their T's and C's; the same people who will then moan when they can't get a GP appointment, be seen at hospital, or the police don't attend when they've been burgled; I do believe that arch Tory Sal, has complained about all three of those things on this very forum - but he blamed it on immigration and inefficiency, rather than chronic underfunding.
That we are even prepared to say out loud that if a nurse doesn't like the fact that s/he's had a significant real terms pay reduction over 7 years s/he should do something else, is a sad indictment of where the Tory ideology has taken us as a society; and if you needed any further proof that austerity was a choice rather than a necessity, look at the Tory MP's breaking ranks and calling for a reversal of the public sector pay freeze - the magic money tree has been located!
As have never been burgled, have private health insurance and seldom ever use my GP I think your comments are b00locks TBH. What I did say was if people didn't abuse the NHS the funding it needs would be significantly less than now - but of course that doesn't suit your agenda so you choose to overlook it. Perhaps if some idiots didn't get drunk and fight on a Saturday night those that really need A&E would find it much easier to access the service?
Without public money these doctors & nurses would not be in a position to ply their trade so an amount of loyaty should be expected would not agree? I trained as an accountant with a big 4 firm but their clients paid for that so I had no issue moving on.
Tory MPs breaking rank doesn't appear to have had impact on the Government's desire to balance the books