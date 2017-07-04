WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:40 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15446
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
You have to admire the brass neck of people who suggest that Dr's, nurses, police officers and firefighters should work elsewhere if they don't like their T's and C's; the same people who will then moan when they can't get a GP appointment, be seen at hospital, or the police don't attend when they've been burgled; I do believe that arch Tory Sal, has complained about all three of those things on this very forum - but he blamed it on immigration and inefficiency, rather than chronic underfunding.

That we are even prepared to say out loud that if a nurse doesn't like the fact that s/he's had a significant real terms pay reduction over 7 years s/he should do something else, is a sad indictment of where the Tory ideology has taken us as a society; and if you needed any further proof that austerity was a choice rather than a necessity, look at the Tory MP's breaking ranks and calling for a reversal of the public sector pay freeze - the magic money tree has been located!


As have never been burgled, have private health insurance and seldom ever use my GP I think your comments are b00locks TBH. What I did say was if people didn't abuse the NHS the funding it needs would be significantly less than now - but of course that doesn't suit your agenda so you choose to overlook it. Perhaps if some idiots didn't get drunk and fight on a Saturday night those that really need A&E would find it much easier to access the service?

Without public money these doctors & nurses would not be in a position to ply their trade so an amount of loyaty should be expected would not agree? I trained as an accountant with a big 4 firm but their clients paid for that so I had no issue moving on.

Tory MPs breaking rank doesn't appear to have had impact on the Government's desire to balance the books :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:01 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8236
[quote="Sal Paradise"]As have never been burgled, have private health insurance and seldom ever use my GP I think your comments are b00locks TBH. What I did say was if people didn't abuse the NHS the funding it needs would be significantly less than now - but of course that doesn't suit your agenda so you choose to overlook it. Perhaps if some idiots didn't get drunk and fight on a Saturday night those that really need A&E would find it much easier to access the service?

Without public money these doctors & nurses would not be in a position to ply their trade so an amount of loyaty should be expected would not agree? I trained as an accountant with a big 4 firm but their clients paid for that so I had no issue moving on.

Tory MPs breaking rank doesn't appear to have had impact on the Government's desire to balance the books :D[/quote

You suggest that having been trained using public money, our doctors and nurses should, despite having their wages frozen/capped, should show a degree of loyalty.
However, loyalty cuts both ways and the relationship between employer and employee has to offer benefits to both sides.
Now, in terms of the NHS, its obvious to see where the benefits are to the employer but, stagnant wages impact negatively on the employee, so where is the loyalty or, should public servants just be "grateful" to have a job.
Also, the state trained staff will be the ones tending to your needs in your private clinic/hospital so, it's ok for them to be "disloyal" if it's helping you personally ???

More double standards ?

Finally, the shortage of "homegrown" doctors and nurses causes a "brain drain" in other countries but, again, this is ok as it's helping people in the UK ??

More double standards ?

How about having well trained staff, working in our NHS (and other local government departments) who feel valued and respected by their employer and those who use the service :IDEA:

Of course we need to try and reduce abuses within the system and there isn't a bottomless pit of cash to just grant pay rises willy nilly but, 7 years of frozen wages plus, no end in sight is taking the pi$$ and you know it.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:16 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15446
Location: On the road
I am sacrificing my disposable income to pay for health insurance. The double standard here I am paying twice for a service that I should be able to get through my NI contributions.

How have they had a wage freeze - they had two years of wage freeze - very typical of most people after the crash and then they had increases every year since. Do you expect them to receive above inflation increases within the whole public sector. 1% a year is not taking the pi$$ it is pretty normal in the private sector where definite salary increases are seldom written into to contractual arrangements.

Just throwing money at a problem is usually desperation and seldom yields positive long term benefits. There needs to be a debate about what we want from the NHS and huge drive to run it as efficiently as it can be and that includes modifying the behaviour of its patients. Once all that is done then see what the true cost of the NHS is and will guarantee you the monies it currently receives will be more than adequate.

Just think how much it has cost to manage the baby Leo case - the legal cost of defending the clinical expertise that has determined that child will have zero benefit in further treatment is this what the NHS is about. Think about how many cataract ops could be done for that money or meningitis jabs etc. The NHS cannot be all things to all people all the time.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
