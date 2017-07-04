|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8235
|
bren2k wrote:
Look at all those stupid countries, who deliver a socialistic model of government based on collectivism and equality, with their wage growth far outstripping ours; idiots.
They may be delivering higher wages but, are they strong and stable ?
Looking at the graph, it could indicate that Poland is having to increase wages to slow the exodus to the UK ?
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2776
Location: WF4
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Looking at the graph, it could indicate that Poland is having to increase wages to slow the exodus to the UK ?
Unless that data is based on Polish earners in the UK!
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
|
bren2k wrote:
Look at all those stupid countries, who deliver a socialistic model of government based on collectivism and equality, with their wage growth far outstripping ours; idiots.
I note you fail to mention that Poland receives the largest funding from the eu budget. Obviously it also does not pay into the eu, so one would assume that living standards should improve in that country. Likewise this also applies to several other countries.
Full marks to Poland in not accepting this invasion of economic migrants. This must be saving them thousands in not incurring costs to expand schools, medical facilities, translators etc etc. Any chance of indicating to me any successful long term socialist country. Unless you use the Diane Abbott yardstick of claiming chairman mao got an unjustified reputation, after all he only killed about sixty million people. Venezuela perhaps, or Cuba ,both countries loved by jezza, also to be fair to jezza he has not mentioned Venezuela for some time. Can't think why.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:51 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8235
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Unless that data is based on Polish earners in the UK!
It cant be, according to the Daily Mail, they all work for nowt
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13158
Location: Ossett
|
Backwoodsman wrote:
Any chance of indicating to me any successful long term socialist country.
I don't intend to rehash this discussion - I've never proposed pure socialism, and I've repeatedly listed many very successful countries that operate on a collective, socialistic model, which balances capitalism, with strong social programmes.
Re-read the thread - and look at the data you've been provided with.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15104
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Backwoodsman wrote:
I note you fail to mention that Poland receives the largest funding from the eu budget. Obviously it also does not pay into the eu, so one would assume that living standards should improve in that country. Likewise this also applies to several other countries.
Full marks to Poland in not accepting this invasion of economic migrants. This must be saving them thousands in not incurring costs to expand schools, medical facilities, translators etc etc. Any chance of indicating to me any successful long term socialist country. Unless you use the Diane Abbott yardstick of claiming chairman mao got an unjustified reputation, after all he only killed about sixty million people. Venezuela perhaps, or Cuba ,both countries loved by jezza, also to be fair to jezza he has not mentioned Venezuela for some time. Can't think why.
Care to mention which capitalist countries, those without strong social policies, we should be following?
|
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 516
|
bren2k wrote:
Look at all those stupid countries, who deliver a socialistic model of government based on collectivism and equality, with their wage growth far outstripping ours; idiots.
It was on twitter so must be accurate
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13158
Location: Ossett
|
PrinterThe wrote:
It was on twitter so must be accurate
I always value your occasional but insightful contributions.
Those figures have been available for some while - the fact that they've found their way onto Twitter is hardly an indictment of their verisimilitude; unless your new position is that any information that appears on there is immediately unreliable?
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
|
tigertot wrote:
Care to mention which capitalist countries, those without strong social policies, we should be following?
There is a huge difference between socialist countries and countries with strong social policies. Jezza and his side kicks are self admitted followers of Marx and all the disasters that accompanies that doctrine. You mention social polices ,this country has a pretty good record of social polices. A large section of the population pay nothing into the system, yet receive free medical care and education etc etc. That to me is perfectly correct, some poor souls have not much luck in life and we should as a society look after them. Unfortunately some of the population seemed to think welfare payments is a lifestyle choice and not a help out until things improve. If things are so bad in this country how come half the world want to settle in this country.
Jezza and Diane frequently claim we aren't building enough social housing, quite correct, although labour had enough chances having been in power for 13 years. Still if lots of immigrants are not happy with us and returning to whence they came from, we won't have a housing problem . Every cloud has a silver lining and all that.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 516
|
bren2k wrote:
I always value your occasional but insightful contributions.
I just like to pop along now and again to see if you're still ranting, taking FB and twitter as gospel for news and drinking Jezza's cool aid. You didn't disappoint.
|