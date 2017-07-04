WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:57 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8235
bren2k wrote:
Look at all those stupid countries, who deliver a socialistic model of government based on collectivism and equality, with their wage growth far outstripping ours; idiots.


They may be delivering higher wages but, are they strong and stable ?

Looking at the graph, it could indicate that Poland is having to increase wages to slow the exodus to the UK ?

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:00 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2776
Location: WF4
wrencat1873 wrote:
Looking at the graph, it could indicate that Poland is having to increase wages to slow the exodus to the UK ?


Unless that data is based on Polish earners in the UK!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:39 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
bren2k wrote:
Look at all those stupid countries, who deliver a socialistic model of government based on collectivism and equality, with their wage growth far outstripping ours; idiots.

I note you fail to mention that Poland receives the largest funding from the eu budget. Obviously it also does not pay into the eu, so one would assume that living standards should improve in that country. Likewise this also applies to several other countries.
Full marks to Poland in not accepting this invasion of economic migrants. This must be saving them thousands in not incurring costs to expand schools, medical facilities, translators etc etc. Any chance of indicating to me any successful long term socialist country. Unless you use the Diane Abbott yardstick of claiming chairman mao got an unjustified reputation, after all he only killed about sixty million people. Venezuela perhaps, or Cuba ,both countries loved by jezza, also to be fair to jezza he has not mentioned Venezuela for some time. Can't think why.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:51 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8235
King Street Cat wrote:
Unless that data is based on Polish earners in the UK!


It cant be, according to the Daily Mail, they all work for nowt :D

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:16 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13158
Location: Ossett
Backwoodsman wrote:
Any chance of indicating to me any successful long term socialist country.


I don't intend to rehash this discussion - I've never proposed pure socialism, and I've repeatedly listed many very successful countries that operate on a collective, socialistic model, which balances capitalism, with strong social programmes.

Re-read the thread - and look at the data you've been provided with.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:22 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15104
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Backwoodsman wrote:
I note you fail to mention that Poland receives the largest funding from the eu budget. Obviously it also does not pay into the eu, so one would assume that living standards should improve in that country. Likewise this also applies to several other countries.
Full marks to Poland in not accepting this invasion of economic migrants. This must be saving them thousands in not incurring costs to expand schools, medical facilities, translators etc etc. Any chance of indicating to me any successful long term socialist country. Unless you use the Diane Abbott yardstick of claiming chairman mao got an unjustified reputation, after all he only killed about sixty million people. Venezuela perhaps, or Cuba ,both countries loved by jezza, also to be fair to jezza he has not mentioned Venezuela for some time. Can't think why.


Care to mention which capitalist countries, those without strong social policies, we should be following?
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:01 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 516
bren2k wrote:
Look at all those stupid countries, who deliver a socialistic model of government based on collectivism and equality, with their wage growth far outstripping ours; idiots.


It was on twitter so must be accurate :lol:

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:47 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13158
Location: Ossett
PrinterThe wrote:
It was on twitter so must be accurate :lol:


I always value your occasional but insightful contributions.

Those figures have been available for some while - the fact that they've found their way onto Twitter is hardly an indictment of their verisimilitude; unless your new position is that any information that appears on there is immediately unreliable?

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:53 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
tigertot wrote:
Care to mention which capitalist countries, those without strong social policies, we should be following?

There is a huge difference between socialist countries and countries with strong social policies. Jezza and his side kicks are self admitted followers of Marx and all the disasters that accompanies that doctrine. You mention social polices ,this country has a pretty good record of social polices. A large section of the population pay nothing into the system, yet receive free medical care and education etc etc. That to me is perfectly correct, some poor souls have not much luck in life and we should as a society look after them. Unfortunately some of the population seemed to think welfare payments is a lifestyle choice and not a help out until things improve. If things are so bad in this country how come half the world want to settle in this country.
Jezza and Diane frequently claim we aren't building enough social housing, quite correct, although labour had enough chances having been in power for 13 years. Still if lots of immigrants are not happy with us and returning to whence they came from, we won't have a housing problem . Every cloud has a silver lining and all that.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:00 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 516
bren2k wrote:
I always value your occasional but insightful contributions.


I just like to pop along now and again to see if you're still ranting, taking FB and twitter as gospel for news and drinking Jezza's cool aid. You didn't disappoint.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: tigertot and 27 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,4331,94976,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM