Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:10 pm
wrencat1873
jakeyg95 wrote:
I'm slightly troubled by the constant dismissal of the "mainstream media" as if it's just some sort of biased homogeneous blob. There's a wide variety of different viewpoints on offer from mainstream sources, anyone trying to claim that the "mainstream media" is biased as a whole towards one side (left or right) is just being daft, Comment is Free is pretty much the antithesis of The Mail or The Express. I'd much prefer a society where people get their news from generally mainstream sources such as newspapers, whose various biases are pretty well known and at least have to have some maintain some kind of journalistic standards as opposed to getting it from random unknown bloggers who can pretty much just write anything they want.

My mum voted to leave the EU based on a video she saw on Facebook with loads of completely made up statistics about immigrants, my dad gave me a list of ways in which the "mainstream media" had been biased against Jeremy Corbyn that he saw on a blog post somewhere, which all turned out to be completely made up. I once called out a mate of mine for being pretty Islamaphobic on Facebook and his reply was a Youtube video with loads of made up statistics claiming things like France being 75% Muslim by 2030 and Britain by 2050. Telling people not to listen to the "mainstream media" just leads people to believe this kind of crap instead.

Accusations of BBC bias are probably the most annoying though. You can simultaneously see on something like Facebook one person complaining that the BBC is too right wing and biased against Jeremy Corbyn whilst another person bemoans them for being politically correct liberals who are afraid to tell it like it is. The whole thing reminds me of referees in rugby. Fans of two different teams can watch exactly the same game yet both conclude that the refreree was biased against their particular team, usually as it doesn't fit in with their extremely biased opinion.


The problem with UK daily papers is that 2/3's of the publications are in the hands of just 3 "groups" and Rupert Murdoch (News Corporation) along with Lord Rothermere have a huge influence over our country, in terms of the output that we read in the various daily papers.

As far as the BBC goes, I dont think they are too far from being "balanced" and as you say, it's seems that both sides of the political debate believe that they are being hard done by, which would seem to imply that they (The BBC) are not too far away.
Some of the on line streams are wildly biased and deliberately so but, to have balance in any subject, you have to be able to see things from all angles, if not, it's easy to become insular and extremely narrow minded.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:51 am
bren2k
jakeyg95 wrote:
I'm slightly troubled by the constant dismissal of the "mainstream media" as if it's just some sort of biased homogeneous blob. There's a wide variety of different viewpoints on offer from mainstream sources, anyone trying to claim that the "mainstream media" is biased as a whole towards one side (left or right) is just being daft


There is undoubtedly a very strong Tory bias in the MSM - that's not opinion, it's been proved many times over; here's one example of an academic study that concluded just that.

You again cite Facebook as a source of fake news - I agree - it's largely an echo chamber, and interest groups will invest heavily in making sure their messages find their way into your feed, free from the scrutiny of the EC. But there are many more sources of news and comment on the internet now that aren't controlled by billionaire press barons - a lot of Labour's success in the GE can be attributed to the agility and diligence of that kind of reporting, which is much more likely to be consumed by young people, so I don't think it's fair to dismiss it.

I can understand how you would want a MSM that is respected for it's independence and journalistic integrity - but we just don't have that, and we never will again.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:53 am
bren2k
Meanwhile - the Tories, for all their fulsome messages of thanks and appreciation for our emergency services, used the DUP to vote down a modest pay increase for nurses and firefighters, then laughed and cheered about it; I don't know how these people sleep at night.
