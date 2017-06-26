PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



PCollinson1990 wrote: Yes, bribing them with unaffordable and uncosted scrapping of fees, what a masterstroke.



Snap. We're already living in a country that is obsesses with what they can get for free or cheap and he's starting off a whole generation in politics thinking it's all about who can offer the best freebies. Incredibly short sighted to think this is the way to go and what attitude it'll create when Corbyn is long gone and other politicians have to pick up his mess. If you can only get people interested in politics by offering free stuff then I think we're better off without them having an interest. Snap. We're already living in a country that is obsesses with what they can get for free or cheap and he's starting off a whole generation in politics thinking it's all about who can offer the best freebies. Incredibly short sighted to think this is the way to go and what attitude it'll create when Corbyn is long gone and other politicians have to pick up his mess. If you can only get people interested in politics by offering free stuff then I think we're better off without them having an interest. wrencat1873

bren2k wrote: Not quite - but he did pull pints for the punters afterwards.



Interestingly, the MSM have used this as their latest attempt to smear him; he should have been at the Armed Forces event instead, they were bribed by the promise of uni fees being abolished, bet he wouldn't get the same reception at Ascot (?!) etc etc blah blah.



Perhaps the winner of the ridiculously desperate right wing response to this, was from washed up has-been Edwina Currie, who objected that he was preaching about fairness and a more equal society, to a crowd who had the audacity to spend £240 for a Glastonbury ticket; clearly, the unwashed need to spend more time wallowing in poverty - and can't have political legitimacy if they're able to save up for a big event?



Whichever side of the political divide you come from, this man deserves credit for energising young people and getting them interested in politics; might be a bit scary for Tories to think that young people will take part in our democracy - but it's absolutely and unequivocally a good thing if the people who will inherit the future, take a bit of control of it back from old people.



Was that the same Edwina Currie who said that that there wasn't a problem with child poverty in the UK and cited increased numbers of child obesity to "back up" her comment.

I think it's best that we realise that many Tory MP's (and some Labour MP's) just dont live in the real world, which is particularly dangerous when they are asked to solve issues, without the slightest bit of understanding of those problems.

It's probably why they were happy to cut disability benefits, because it wont affect them ! Was that the same Edwina Currie who said that that there wasn't a problem with child poverty in the UK and cited increased numbers of child obesity to "back up" her comment.I think it's best that we realise that many Tory MP's (and some Labour MP's) just dont live in the real world, which is particularly dangerous when they are asked to solve issues, without the slightest bit of understanding of those problems.It's probably why they were happy to cut disability benefits, because it wont affect them ! Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



To be a competent MP you therefore need to have kids, experienced poverty, be disabled............ What utter nonsense.



Maybe you could talk us through Jezzas non political experiences which make him so competent. (Leave the private schooling, never worked outside of Parliament, brought up in a wealthy home, earns £100+k etc) Wire Quin at work Dally

PrinterThe wrote: Snap. We're already living in a country that is obsesses with what they can get for free or cheap and he's starting off a whole generation in politics thinking it's all about who can offer the best freebies. Incredibly short sighted to think this is the way to go and what attitude it'll create when Corbyn is long gone and other politicians have to pick up his mess. If you can only get people interested in politics by offering free stuff then I think we're better off without them having an interest.



What an inane comment. If you distill your argument to the extreme, you would be happy with a few warlords or whatever they might be taking all the wealth 99.9999999% living at subsistence level - in other words like a very bad case of Communism. Any robust, successful, democratic society / nation can only survive by co-operation and the question becomes how the government tweaks the fiscal system and law to arrive at a working, reasonable and 'fair' distribution of wealth and resources. The current situation is unsustainable and so thinking needs to change. As a writer (in I think the right-wing press) wrote after (!) Corbyn had lost the recent election - he could not see what all the panic and fuss was about Corbyn's very modest, democratic socialist manifesto had been. What an inane comment. If you distill your argument to the extreme, you would be happy with a few warlords or whatever they might be taking all the wealth 99.9999999% living at subsistence level - in other words like a very bad case of Communism. Any robust, successful, democratic society / nation can only survive by co-operation and the question becomes how the government tweaks the fiscal system and law to arrive at a working, reasonable and 'fair' distribution of wealth and resources. The current situation is unsustainable and so thinking needs to change. As a writer (in I think the right-wing press) wrote after (!) Corbyn had lost the recent election - he could not see what all the panic and fuss was about Corbyn's very modest, democratic socialist manifesto had been. wrencat1873

Exiled down south wrote: To be a competent MP you therefore need to have kids, experienced poverty, be disabled............ What utter nonsense.



Maybe you could talk us through Jezzas non political experiences which make him so competent. (Leave the private schooling, never worked outside of Parliament, brought up in a wealthy home, earns £100+k etc)



So, you're ok with predominantly white, male, privately educated MP, many of whom haven't experienced life outside the Education system and the Westminster "bubble".



6 of the 23 cabinet are women, call that a quarter and 15 are white middle aged privately educated men, that's really diverse isn't it.

Labour, at least, have a 50/50 male/female split and they certainly have a far more diverse range of people.



When politics is becoming further and further detached from society in general and with many people disillusioned by the whole political process, it would certainly help if some of our representatives were a little more "representative" or, do you think that we should all be told what to do by the "ruling class". So, you're ok with predominantly white, male, privately educated MP, many of whom haven't experienced life outside the Education system and the Westminster "bubble".6 of the 23 cabinet are women, call that a quarter and 15 are white middle aged privately educated men, that's really diverse isn't it.Labour, at least, have a 50/50 male/female split and they certainly have a far more diverse range of people.When politics is becoming further and further detached from society in general and with many people disillusioned by the whole political process, it would certainly help if some of our representatives were a little more "representative" or, do you think that we should all be told what to do by the "ruling class". PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Dally wrote: What an inane comment. If you distill your argument to the extreme, you would be happy with a few warlords or whatever they might be taking all the wealth 99.9999999% living at subsistence level - in other words like a very bad case of Communism. Any robust, successful, democratic society / nation can only survive by co-operation and the question becomes how the government tweaks the fiscal system and law to arrive at a working, reasonable and 'fair' distribution of wealth and resources. The current situation is unsustainable and so thinking needs to change. As a writer (in I think the right-wing press) wrote after (!) Corbyn had lost the recent election - he could not see what all the panic and fuss was about Corbyn's very modest, democratic socialist manifesto had been.



Not really sure how you get your first few lines from what I posted. I do actually agree that the current situation needs changing but going from one extreme to another isn't the solution. Having Corbyn become PM would be like trying to stop a chip pan fire by throwing water on it. That isn't the solution and neither is he. Not really sure how you get your first few lines from what I posted. I do actually agree that the current situation needs changing but going from one extreme to another isn't the solution. Having Corbyn become PM would be like trying to stop a chip pan fire by throwing water on it. That isn't the solution and neither is he. bren2k

PrinterThe wrote: I do actually agree that the current situation needs changing but going from one extreme to another isn't the solution. Having Corbyn become PM would be like trying to stop a chip pan fire by throwing water on it. That isn't the solution and neither is he.



I don't see how you work that out; there is quite some evidence that his policies work - plenty of countries are run on socialistic principles and rub along quite nicely - Finland for example, is consistently reported as having the highest living standards in the world. Add to that list Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark - capitalist countries, but with strong welfare programmes based on a desire to create equality.



The issue in the UK is with mindset - this country is firmly in the grip of a serf-like belief that the ruling elite are entitled to govern, that the only thing that matters is oneself, and that anyone who is prepared to support policies that don't directly benefit themselves, is a raving lefty; such qualities are so alien to the establishment, that they are used as insults - champagne socialist, liberal elite etc.



We are victims of a class based system that is reinforced by the billionaire owned MSM; wealthy politicians act in the interest of their wealthy friends, supported by their wealthy media, who manage to persuade people in who's interest they will never act, that crumbs from the table are better than the alternative. And it's obviously in the interest of the ruling class to maintain the status quo - hence the rabid and shameful smearing of anyone who threatens that status quo. The only hope is that social media has levelled the playing field somewhat - so when politicians and the MSM collude to lie to the people, it can be much more quickly uncovered and exposed.



I don't see how you work that out; there is quite some evidence that his policies work - plenty of countries are run on socialistic principles and rub along quite nicely - Finland for example, is consistently reported as having the highest living standards in the world. Add to that list Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark - capitalist countries, but with strong welfare programmes based on a desire to create equality.

The issue in the UK is with mindset - this country is firmly in the grip of a serf-like belief that the ruling elite are entitled to govern, that the only thing that matters is oneself, and that anyone who is prepared to support policies that don't directly benefit themselves, is a raving lefty; such qualities are so alien to the establishment, that they are used as insults - champagne socialist, liberal elite etc.

We are victims of a class based system that is reinforced by the billionaire owned MSM; wealthy politicians act in the interest of their wealthy friends, supported by their wealthy media, who manage to persuade people in who's interest they will never act, that crumbs from the table are better than the alternative. And it's obviously in the interest of the ruling class to maintain the status quo - hence the rabid and shameful smearing of anyone who threatens that status quo. The only hope is that social media has levelled the playing field somewhat - so when politicians and the MSM collude to lie to the people, it can be much more quickly uncovered and exposed.

There is a glimmer of hope that younger people are seeing through the inequities of the current paradigm in this country, and will demand change; I certainly hope that happens.

