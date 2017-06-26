bren2k wrote:

Not quite - but he did pull pints for the punters afterwards.



Interestingly, the MSM have used this as their latest attempt to smear him; he should have been at the Armed Forces event instead, they were bribed by the promise of uni fees being abolished, bet he wouldn't get the same reception at Ascot (?!) etc etc blah blah.



Perhaps the winner of the ridiculously desperate right wing response to this, was from washed up has-been Edwina Currie, who objected that he was preaching about fairness and a more equal society, to a crowd who had the audacity to spend £240 for a Glastonbury ticket; clearly, the unwashed need to spend more time wallowing in poverty - and can't have political legitimacy if they're able to save up for a big event?



Whichever side of the political divide you come from, this man deserves credit for energising young people and getting them interested in politics; might be a bit scary for Tories to think that young people will take part in our democracy - but it's absolutely and unequivocally a good thing if the people who will inherit the future, take a bit of control of it back from old people.