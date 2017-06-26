WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:38 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 445
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Yes, bribing them with unaffordable and uncosted scrapping of fees, what a masterstroke.


Snap. We're already living in a country that is obsesses with what they can get for free or cheap and he's starting off a whole generation in politics thinking it's all about who can offer the best freebies. Incredibly short sighted to think this is the way to go and what attitude it'll create when Corbyn is long gone and other politicians have to pick up his mess. If you can only get people interested in politics by offering free stuff then I think we're better off without them having an interest.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:41 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8199
bren2k wrote:
Not quite - but he did pull pints for the punters afterwards.

Interestingly, the MSM have used this as their latest attempt to smear him; he should have been at the Armed Forces event instead, they were bribed by the promise of uni fees being abolished, bet he wouldn't get the same reception at Ascot (?!) etc etc blah blah.

Perhaps the winner of the ridiculously desperate right wing response to this, was from washed up has-been Edwina Currie, who objected that he was preaching about fairness and a more equal society, to a crowd who had the audacity to spend £240 for a Glastonbury ticket; clearly, the unwashed need to spend more time wallowing in poverty - and can't have political legitimacy if they're able to save up for a big event?

Whichever side of the political divide you come from, this man deserves credit for energising young people and getting them interested in politics; might be a bit scary for Tories to think that young people will take part in our democracy - but it's absolutely and unequivocally a good thing if the people who will inherit the future, take a bit of control of it back from old people.


Was that the same Edwina Currie who said that that there wasn't a problem with child poverty in the UK and cited increased numbers of child obesity to "back up" her comment.
I think it's best that we realise that many Tory MP's (and some Labour MP's) just dont live in the real world, which is particularly dangerous when they are asked to solve issues, without the slightest bit of understanding of those problems.
It's probably why they were happy to cut disability benefits, because it wont affect them !

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:50 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 549
To be a competent MP you therefore need to have kids, experienced poverty, be disabled............ What utter nonsense.

Maybe you could talk us through Jezzas non political experiences which make him so competent. (Leave the private schooling, never worked outside of Parliament, brought up in a wealthy home, earns £100+k etc)
Wire Quin at work

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:51 pm
Dally User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14452
PrinterThe wrote:
Snap. We're already living in a country that is obsesses with what they can get for free or cheap and he's starting off a whole generation in politics thinking it's all about who can offer the best freebies. Incredibly short sighted to think this is the way to go and what attitude it'll create when Corbyn is long gone and other politicians have to pick up his mess. If you can only get people interested in politics by offering free stuff then I think we're better off without them having an interest.


What an inane comment. If you distill your argument to the extreme, you would be happy with a few warlords or whatever they might be taking all the wealth 99.9999999% living at subsistence level - in other words like a very bad case of Communism. Any robust, successful, democratic society / nation can only survive by co-operation and the question becomes how the government tweaks the fiscal system and law to arrive at a working, reasonable and 'fair' distribution of wealth and resources. The current situation is unsustainable and so thinking needs to change. As a writer (in I think the right-wing press) wrote after (!) Corbyn had lost the recent election - he could not see what all the panic and fuss was about Corbyn's very modest, democratic socialist manifesto had been.
