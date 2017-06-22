WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:54 pm
Chris28 wrote:
The DUP won't like those :lol:


Neither will Tim Farron
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:50 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Labour will lose face if they deliberately tamper with the natural order of Parliament like a bunch of school kids.


That first part of your quote highlights better than most how echo chambers work - and that probably includes me; personally, I fail to see how that size of rally in that many places could be stage managed - safe seat or not, everyone is not a Labour voter, so there would have been some dissenting voices. Contrasted with Mrs May's empty factories and remote village halls filled with party activists, councillors, or employees who were ordered to be there, he was a rock star; and at one point, he was an *actual* rock star - a stadium of 20k kids chanting his name for goodness sake!

You must remember that your conviction that the Labour manifesto was undeliverable is an opinion; there were plenty of independent analysts who said it was - and it least it was costed, so you had some actual numbers to rail against. The Tories couldn't even be arsed to include some basic sums - although with hindsight, that would have been wasted effort, since all their big ticket promises have been ditched anyway.

The quote above is a corker - that's called parliamentary democracy old chum; surely you wouldn't expect the opposition to roll over and vote with the government on things they've campaigned against for fear of being labelled immature? Especially not with JC in charge - he's nothing if not rebellious. I look forward to the utterly impotent Tories fail to get anything through parliament without first giving backhanders on a confidence and supply basis to the DUP - that'll go well.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:58 pm
bren2k wrote:
That first part of your quote highlights better than most how echo chambers work - and that probably includes me; personally, I fail to see how that size of rally in that many places could be stage managed - safe seat or not, everyone is not a Labour voter, so there would have been some dissenting voices. Contrasted with Mrs May's empty factories and remote village halls filled with party activists, councillors, or employees who were ordered to be there, he was a rock star; and at one point, he was an *actual* rock star - a stadium of 20k kids chanting his name for goodness sake!

You must remember that your conviction that the Labour manifesto was undeliverable is an opinion; there were plenty of independent analysts who said it was - and it least it was costed, so you had some actual numbers to rail against. The Tories couldn't even be arsed to include some basic sums - although with hindsight, that would have been wasted effort, since all their big ticket promises have been ditched anyway.

The quote above is a corker - that's called parliamentary democracy old chum; surely you wouldn't expect the opposition to roll over and vote with the government on things they've campaigned against for fear of being labelled immature? Especially not with JC in charge - he's nothing if not rebellious. I look forward to the utterly impotent Tories fail to get anything through parliament without first giving backhanders on a confidence and supply basis to the DUP - that'll go well.


The Tory MP in Shipley used parliamentary democracy to stifle a bill on equal rights i.e. he spoke for hours - that was exposed as a poor use of parliamentary democracy - what happened to him? Let's just say he will not be doing it again for a while. The public are not stupid - if the MPs could they would reverse the Brexit but they know the voting public would not stand for it. Messing around at our expense for the fun of it will do Labour no go going forwards. By all means vote against the bills but don't deliberately disrupt the process "old chum"
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:35 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
The Tory MP in Shipley used parliamentary democracy to stifle a bill on equal rights i.e. he spoke for hours - that was exposed as a poor use of parliamentary democracy - what happened to him? Let's just say he will not be doing it again for a while. The public are not stupid - if the MPs could they would reverse the Brexit but they know the voting public would not stand for it. Messing around at our expense for the fun of it will do Labour no go going forwards. By all means vote against the bills but don't deliberately disrupt the process "old chum"


Yes, Philip Davies, the anti-feminist Tory MP for Shipley, tried to filibust a bill designed to protect women from domestic violence; whilst being a member of the equalities committee - that's a disgusting abuse of parliamentary process, and thank you for pointing it out.

I fail to see how that is in any way connected to the official opposition voting down bills that they oppose however; that's what they are there for.
