Sal Paradise wrote: Labour will lose face if they deliberately tamper with the natural order of Parliament like a bunch of school kids.

That first part of your quote highlights better than most how echo chambers work - and that probably includes me; personally, I fail to see how that size of rally in that many places could be stage managed - safe seat or not, everyone is not a Labour voter, so there would have been some dissenting voices. Contrasted with Mrs May's empty factories and remote village halls filled with party activists, councillors, or employees who were ordered to be there, he was a rock star; and at one point, he was an *actual* rock star - a stadium of 20k kids chanting his name for goodness sake!You must remember that your conviction that the Labour manifesto was undeliverable is an opinion; there were plenty of independent analysts who said it was - and it least it was costed, so you had some actual numbers to rail against. The Tories couldn't even be arsed to include some basic sums - although with hindsight, that would have been wasted effort, since all their big ticket promises have been ditched anyway.The quote above is a corker - that's called parliamentary democracy old chum; surely you wouldn't expect the opposition to roll over and vote with the government on things they've campaigned against for fear of being labelled immature? Especially not with JC in charge - he's nothing if not rebellious. I look forward to the utterly impotent Tories fail to get anything through parliament without first giving backhanders on a confidence and supply basis to the DUP - that'll go well.