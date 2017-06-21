WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:59 pm
bren2k User avatar
So for our resident diehard Tories - how did the queen's speech play for you? All of the big ticket items in the already flimsy manifesto were omitted or watered down - and she still doesn't have a deal with the DUP, which leaves her totally hamstrung. Latest reports are that the Barnett consequentials resulting from their demands for funding for NI would be eye-watering sums of money - so that deal is still far from done. Meanwhile, Philip Hammond is openly contradicting her on Brexit, and she has to start her tenure post a disastrous election, with an admission that the state failed the victims of a disaster, while thousands of people took to the streets of London to demand her resignation.

To top off the indignity, even her maj trolled Mrs May, by wearing a Euro-hat instead of her crown. Ouch.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:54 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
bren2k wrote:
To top off the indignity, even her maj trolled Mrs May, by wearing a Euro-hat instead of her crown. Ouch.


To be fair, once a German, always a German ;)
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:15 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
bren2k wrote:
So for our resident diehard Tories - how did the queen's speech play for you? All of the big ticket items in the already flimsy manifesto were omitted or watered down - and she still doesn't have a deal with the DUP, which leaves her totally hamstrung. Latest reports are that the Barnett consequentials resulting from their demands for funding for NI would be eye-watering sums of money - so that deal is still far from done. Meanwhile, Philip Hammond is openly contradicting her on Brexit, and she has to start her tenure post a disastrous election, with an admission that the state failed the victims of a disaster, while thousands of people took to the streets of London to demand her resignation.

To top off the indignity, even her maj trolled Mrs May, by wearing a Euro-hat instead of her crown. Ouch.


The final straw was Boris being interviewed on R4 tonight - I bet he will not forget the mauling he got from Eddie Mair - all down to a silly little girl. She cannot last beyond the summer.

The saving grace is the DUP hate Labour even more than the Tories so May knows she is safe - she needs to hope bi-elections are in safe Labour seats.

Nothing on reduced austerity so not all conceded - Labour must be looking forward to the next 12 months in opposition - but as May pointed out Labour were soundly beaten and as such have little to crow about.
Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:12 pm
bren2k User avatar
Sal Paradise wrote:
Labour were soundly beaten and as such have little to crow about.


And yet they are - and Mr Corbyn appears more... prime ministerial with each passing day, don't you agree?

I think the only thing keeping her alive right now is that most MP's realise that if they off her now and Boris takes over, the party will fall harder than the Lib Dems did when Clegg sold his soul to become David Cameron's tea bitch.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:13 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
bren2k wrote:
And yet they are - and Mr Corbyn appears more... prime ministerial with each passing day, don't you agree?

I think the only thing keeping her alive right now is that most MP's realise that if they off her now and Boris takes over, the party will fall harder than the Lib Dems did when Clegg sold his soul to become David Cameron's tea bitch.


The one sure thing at the moment is that, should there be a re-run of the GE, the Tories would come second, which, considering where we were 3 months ago, is unbelievable.
This does beg the question, is she the worst prime minister ever ?

(The Queen's Speech, wasn't worth everybody's time in getting dressed up and with the rumours that there wont be one next year (as there wont be time, due to Brexit), what are we paying our MP's for.
They should be on half salaries :D
