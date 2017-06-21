bren2k wrote: So for our resident diehard Tories - how did the queen's speech play for you? All of the big ticket items in the already flimsy manifesto were omitted or watered down - and she still doesn't have a deal with the DUP, which leaves her totally hamstrung. Latest reports are that the Barnett consequentials resulting from their demands for funding for NI would be eye-watering sums of money - so that deal is still far from done. Meanwhile, Philip Hammond is openly contradicting her on Brexit, and she has to start her tenure post a disastrous election, with an admission that the state failed the victims of a disaster, while thousands of people took to the streets of London to demand her resignation.



To top off the indignity, even her maj trolled Mrs May, by wearing a Euro-hat instead of her crown. Ouch.

The final straw was Boris being interviewed on R4 tonight - I bet he will not forget the mauling he got from Eddie Mair - all down to a silly little girl. She cannot last beyond the summer.The saving grace is the DUP hate Labour even more than the Tories so May knows she is safe - she needs to hope bi-elections are in safe Labour seats.Nothing on reduced austerity so not all conceded - Labour must be looking forward to the next 12 months in opposition - but as May pointed out Labour were soundly beaten and as such have little to crow about.