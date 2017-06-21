So for our resident diehard Tories - how did the queen's speech play for you? All of the big ticket items in the already flimsy manifesto were omitted or watered down - and she still doesn't have a deal with the DUP, which leaves her totally hamstrung. Latest reports are that the Barnett consequentials resulting from their demands for funding for NI would be eye-watering sums of money - so that deal is still far from done. Meanwhile, Philip Hammond is openly contradicting her on Brexit, and she has to start her tenure post a disastrous election, with an admission that the state failed the victims of a disaster, while thousands of people took to the streets of London to demand her resignation.



To top off the indignity, even her maj trolled Mrs May, by wearing a Euro-hat instead of her crown. Ouch.