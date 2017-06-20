wrencat1873 wrote: I actually agree with you but, thankfully, we are unlikely to see them in charge.



However, the Prime Minister asked you to trust her to deliver a good Brexit deal and deliver a fair society.

I know this is unlikely to happen as, despite her "friends" on here, she will be gone in the near future and then you will all be saying just how poor she was.

Why are you in denial, when she would struggle to run a bath, successfully, never mind run the country.

I agree with you she is a disaster and for the good of everyone she needs to go quickly - I am under no illusions as to her failing but unlike you I am also under no illusions at to the failing of the last 3 Labour PMs.