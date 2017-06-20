WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:36 am
wrencat1873
PCollinson1990 wrote:
:shudder: A woman who can't manage a basic condition (it isn't an illness), yet she thinks she could manage the foreign office. Theresa May (and the Tory's as a whole) biggest achievement so far has been to keep the Labour party out and prevent another round of profligate spending brining the country to bankruptcy AGAIN.


Her biggest achievement is to turn a 20 point lead in the polls into a hung parliament in the GE, talk about setting the bar low.
Perhaps we have similar thoughts in her ability after all.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:00 am
Sal Paradise
wrencat1873 wrote:
I actually agree with you but, thankfully, we are unlikely to see them in charge.

However, the Prime Minister asked you to trust her to deliver a good Brexit deal and deliver a fair society.
I know this is unlikely to happen as, despite her "friends" on here, she will be gone in the near future and then you will all be saying just how poor she was.
Why are you in denial, when she would struggle to run a bath, successfully, never mind run the country.


I agree with you she is a disaster and for the good of everyone she needs to go quickly - I am under no illusions as to her failing but unlike you I am also under no illusions at to the failing of the last 3 Labour PMs.
Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:06 am
wrencat1873
Sal Paradise wrote:
I agree with you she is a disaster and for the good of everyone she needs to go quickly - I am under no illusions as to her failing but unlike you I am also under no illusions at to the failing of the last 3 Labour PMs.


Please tell me what I thought about the last 3 Labour PM's ?

Unless you've hacked my phone and PC, I think you may struggle to know.
While you're at it, chuck in this week's winning lottery numbers.

Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:26 am
DGM
wrencat1873 wrote:
Please tell me what I thought about the last 3 Labour PM's ?

Unless you've hacked my phone and PC, I think you may struggle to know.
While you're at it, chuck in this week's winning lottery numbers.


Sal responded to a post of mine by mentioning the last three Labour PM's, insinuating I thought the sun shone out of their arses, and it appears he's done the same with you. Odd.
Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:10 pm
Sal Paradise
wrencat1873 wrote:
Please tell me what I thought about the last 3 Labour PM's ?

Unless you've hacked my phone and PC, I think you may struggle to know.
While you're at it, chuck in this week's winning lottery numbers.


Given you have omitted to mention any of their failing I have assumed - you cannot but do anything else - that you cannot find fault otherwise you would have mentioned it for balance and contextual reference - or am I overstating your powers of comparison?
Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:11 pm
Sal Paradise
DGM wrote:
Sal responded to a post of mine by mentioning the last three Labour PM's, insinuating I thought the sun shone out of their arses, and it appears he's done the same with you. Odd.


Please see post above - myopia must be a Socialist thing :D
Re: T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:19 pm
DGM
Sal Paradise wrote:
Please see post above - myopia must be a Socialist thing :D


There you go, yet another assumption you've cast upon someone. Not doing very well today are you Sal?
