PCollinson1990 wrote:
:shudder: A woman who can't manage a basic condition (it isn't an illness), yet she thinks she could manage the foreign office. Theresa May (and the Tory's as a whole) biggest achievement so far has been to keep the Labour party out and prevent another round of profligate spending brining the country to bankruptcy AGAIN.
Her biggest achievement is to turn a 20 point lead in the polls into a hung parliament in the GE, talk about setting the bar low.
Perhaps we have similar thoughts in her ability after all.