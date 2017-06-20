PCollinson1990 wrote: :shudder: A woman who can't manage a basic condition (it isn't an illness), yet she thinks she could manage the foreign office. Theresa May (and the Tory's as a whole) biggest achievement so far has been to keep the Labour party out and prevent another round of profligate spending brining the country to bankruptcy AGAIN .

Her biggest achievement is to turn a 20 point lead in the polls into a hung parliament in the GE, talk about setting the bar low.Perhaps we have similar thoughts in her ability after all.