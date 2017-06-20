wrencat1873 wrote:

You really are quite funny.



Of course I saw the election result, a hung parliament (something slightly different to a landslide victory, dont you think).

Mrs May currently has the opposite of the Midas touch, everything she has done while in the top job has turned to crap.

If you think this is good for you or, the country, knock yourself out, you deserve each other.



Personally, I think that we can all do a hell of a lot better.

We need a strong and stable party with a strong and stable leader to take us forward not a spinning wind bag, full of U turns and hot air.

She talks a storm and delivers NOTHING.



If you believe that she is so good, perhaps you can enlighten us as to ANY of her achievements so far, whilst in office.

Come on wise guy, tell us all just how good she is.