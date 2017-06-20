|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8169
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I'll leave you with your supreme intellect to figure that out. What's wrong today, did the PRIME MINISTER not wake you with a personal alarm call?
You really are quite funny.
Of course I saw the election result, a hung parliament (something slightly different to a landslide victory, dont you think).
Mrs May currently has the opposite of the Midas touch, everything she has done while in the top job has turned to crap.
If you think this is good for you or, the country, knock yourself out, you deserve each other.
Personally, I think that we can all do a hell of a lot better.
We need a strong and stable party with a strong and stable leader to take us forward not a spinning wind bag, full of U turns and hot air.
She talks a storm and delivers NOTHING.
If you believe that she is so good, perhaps you can enlighten us as to ANY of her achievements so far, whilst in office.
Come on wise guy, tell us all just how good she is.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15409
Location: On the road
|
DGM wrote:
She'd probably mess that up too. "Yes Mr Wrencat, I'll wake you up at 7am sharp", only to do a U-turn in the middle of the night and decide not to go ahead with it, Wrencat sleeps in and it ruins his day, and instead of speaking to Wrencat personally to say sorry & explain, she issues a robotic, soulless apology from outside number 10.
Anyway, "PCollinson". Feel free to actually contribute to the thread instead of dishing out insults. Discussing the performance of our Prime Minister is a perfectly valid topic, wherever someone sits on the political spectrum. Her performance & decisions effect us all. If you don't agree with his points, debate them and make your own, that's how it works. You don't want to get banned again do you, like your previous three incarnations.
It is but you also have to have an open mind about other PM's and their performance - Brown was hardly empathetic to anyone including his own MPs. Blair took us into a war on false pretences which might now be responsible for the killings in Manchester and London, Callaghan had to call in the IMF etc.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15409
Location: On the road
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
You really are quite funny.
Of course I saw the election result, a hung parliament (something slightly different to a landslide victory, dont you think).
Mrs May currently has the opposite of the Midas touch, everything she has done while in the top job has turned to crap.
If you think this is good for you or, the country, knock yourself out, you deserve each other.
Personally, I think that we can all do a hell of a lot better.
We need a strong and stable party with a strong and stable leader to take us forward not a spinning wind bag, full of U turns and hot air.
She talks a storm and delivers NOTHING.
If you believe that she is so good, perhaps you can enlighten us as to ANY of her achievements so far, whilst in office.
Come on wise guy, tell us all just how good she is.
What ever she has or hasn't done she still c1m more people to vote for her than Jeremy got to vote for him despite offering to give everybody everything. I think that's the bit that irks you the most
It could actually be worse - Jeremy could be in charge and Diane Abbot would be the Home Secretary!!!
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:26 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 488
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Jeremy could be in charge and Diane Abbot would be the Home Secretary!!!
:shudder: A woman who can't manage a basic condition (it isn't an illness), yet she thinks she could manage the foreign office. Theresa May (and the Tory's as a whole) biggest achievement so far has been to keep the Labour party out and prevent another round of profligate spending brining the country to bankruptcy AGAIN
.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:32 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1895
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
It is but you also have to have an open mind about other PM's and their performance - Brown was hardly empathetic to anyone including his own MPs. Blair took us into a war on false pretences which might now be responsible for the killings in Manchester and London, Callaghan had to call in the IMF etc.
Indeed, completely agree on that point, and on Blair/Brown (Callaghan was before my time, I don't know enough about him).
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:58 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8169
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
What ever she has or hasn't done she still c1m more people to vote for her than Jeremy got to vote for him despite offering to give everybody everything. I think that's the bit that irks you the most
It could actually be worse - Jeremy could be in charge and Diane Abbot would be the Home Secretary!!!
I actually agree with you but, thankfully, we are unlikely to see them in charge.
However, the Prime Minister asked you to trust her to deliver a good Brexit deal and deliver a fair society.
I know this is unlikely to happen as, despite her "friends" on here, she will be gone in the near future and then you will all be saying just how poor she was.
Why are you in denial, when she would struggle to run a bath, successfully, never mind run the country.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 488
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
I actually agree with you but, thankfully, we are unlikely to see them in charge.
However, the Prime Minister asked you to trust her to deliver a good Brexit deal and deliver a fair society.
I know this is unlikely to happen as, despite her "friends" on here, she will be gone in the near future and then you will all be saying just how poor she was.
Why are you in denial, when she would struggle to run a bath, successfully, never mind run the country.
And cringebin has achieved a LOSS in a general election, despits the biggest proposed handouts in recent history.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8169
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
And cringebin has achieved a LOSS in a general election, despits the biggest proposed handouts in recent history.
You say that like it was a surprise.
Labour were supposed to be facing oblivion after the election but, Mrs May has actually breathed life into Corbyn and his policies, you and Mrs May must be really proud of that
|