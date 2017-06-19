WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:21 pm
wrencat1873
Exiled down south wrote:
Just because she showed little emotion/empathy doesn't make her the Worst PM of all time does it? Nothing like going over the top.
Her job is to run the bloody country not go around putting arms around People. Let the Major and his cohorts do that.


No, her lack of genuine sympathy does not make her the worst prime minister.
However, her utter lack of judgement on all aspects of running the country does.

Dementia tax U turn
Cutting disabled benefits U turn
Calling an election when it wasnt going to happen till 2020
Screwing up response to the Grenfell fire.
Coalition with DUP

Generally she is weak and unstable, the polar opposite of the current Tory mantra and these are some of the reasons that she is THE worst prime minister in the last 40 years and shes only been at the helm for a very short time.

If there has been anyone as bad please feel free to offer their name and why they could possibly be worse and perhaps you could give some examples of the good that she has done so far, it should be interesting.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:35 pm
Sal Paradise
wrencat1873 wrote:
No, her lack of genuine sympathy does not make her the worst prime minister.
However, her utter lack of judgement on all aspects of running the country does.

Dementia tax U turn
Cutting disabled benefits U turn
Calling an election when it wasnt going to happen till 2020
Screwing up response to the Grenfell fire.
Coalition with DUP

Generally she is weak and unstable, the polar opposite of the current Tory mantra and these are some of the reasons that she is THE worst prime minister in the last 40 years and shes only been at the helm for a very short time.

If there has been anyone as bad please feel free to offer their name and why they could possibly be worse and perhaps you could give some examples of the good that she has done so far, it should be interesting.


Jim Callaghan by far the worst PM - at least May has got the IMF to bail the country out and we can at least get our bins emptied and bury our dead :D

That's what happens when you have a postman running the country.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:16 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
May's final words after sacking Osbourne as chancellor was 'You need to know your party better' Well Mrs May, I think that you need to know the people you are governing better.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:03 pm
wrencat1873
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
May's final words after sacking Osbourne as chancellor was 'You need to know your party better' Well Mrs May, I think that you need to know the people you are governing better.
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:37 pm
More utter tosh from flea bag, about time there was a separate thread for "ingrained hatred and Tory bashing"...

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:04 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
Just because she showed little emotion/empathy doesn't make her the Worst PM of all time does it? Nothing like going over the top.
Her job is to run the bloody country not go around putting arms around People. Let the Major and his cohorts do that.


If I was one of the people who survived the fire but lost everything including possibly family members the last thing I'd be bloody interested in a meet and greet good PR for them with the PM, Corbyn or the Queen.

If the Queen feels that bad for the victims why doesn't she put up some of the homeless in Buckingham Palace for a couple of nights?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:20 pm
wrencat1873
PCollinson1990 wrote:
More utter tosh from flea bag, about time there was a separate thread for "ingrained hatred and Tory bashing"...


Were you looking in the mirror as you wrote that or, do you think she is the right person to take us forward, which, not too many others do.
Maybe she doesn't mean to sneer at those less well of than her and her husband but, she still manages to look down her nose at anyone she doesn't agree with.

Also, where does flea bag come from :CRAZY:

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:39 am
wire-quin
Were you looking in the mirror as you wrote that or, do you think she is the right person to take us forward, which, not too many others do.


Did you miss the election result 2 weeks ago?
Mac out!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:08 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Also, where does flea bag come from :CRAZY:
I'll leave you with your supreme intellect to figure that out. What's wrong today, did the PRIME MINISTER not wake you with a personal alarm call?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:38 am
DGM
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I'll leave you with your supreme intellect to figure that out. What's wrong today, did the PRIME MINISTER not wake you with a personal alarm call?


She'd probably mess that up too. "Yes Mr Wrencat, I'll wake you up at 7am sharp", only to do a U-turn in the middle of the night and decide not to go ahead with it, Wrencat sleeps in and it ruins his day, and instead of speaking to Wrencat personally to say sorry & explain, she issues a robotic, soulless apology from outside number 10.

Anyway, "PCollinson". Feel free to actually contribute to the thread instead of dishing out insults. Discussing the performance of our Prime Minister is a perfectly valid topic, wherever someone sits on the political spectrum. Her performance & decisions effect us all. If you don't agree with his points, debate them and make your own, that's how it works. You don't want to get banned again do you, like your previous three incarnations.
