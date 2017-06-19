Exiled down south wrote: Just because she showed little emotion/empathy doesn't make her the Worst PM of all time does it? Nothing like going over the top.

Her job is to run the bloody country not go around putting arms around People. Let the Major and his cohorts do that.

No, her lack of genuine sympathy does not make her the worst prime minister.However, her utter lack of judgement on all aspects of running the country does.Dementia tax U turnCutting disabled benefits U turnCalling an election when it wasnt going to happen till 2020Screwing up response to the Grenfell fire.Coalition with DUPGenerally she is weak and unstable, the polar opposite of the current Tory mantra and these are some of the reasons that she is THE worst prime minister in the last 40 years and shes only been at the helm for a very short time.If there has been anyone as bad please feel free to offer their name and why they could possibly be worse and perhaps you could give some examples of the good that she has done so far, it should be interesting.