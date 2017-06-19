Has there ever been a less compassionate leader of the country.



Regardless on her inability to lead her party or the country and her constant U turns, our under pressure Prime Minister seems to have no idea how to deal with the tragic events following the Tower Block fire in Kensington.

To see her screwed up face telling the nation that "we have given each of the families £500" was just plain insulting.

THey have nowhere to live, the clothes on their backs.

Not a single mention of the pain, suffering and distress that every resident will be feeling but, "here's £500".

I know that she will soon be gone but, she is a disgrace to humanity.