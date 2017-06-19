WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T. May the worst prime minister ever ?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:29 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8155
Has there ever been a less compassionate leader of the country.

Regardless on her inability to lead her party or the country and her constant U turns, our under pressure Prime Minister seems to have no idea how to deal with the tragic events following the Tower Block fire in Kensington.
To see her screwed up face telling the nation that "we have given each of the families £500" was just plain insulting.
THey have nowhere to live, the clothes on their backs.
Not a single mention of the pain, suffering and distress that every resident will be feeling but, "here's £500".
I know that she will soon be gone but, she is a disgrace to humanity.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:41 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1891
This weekend she was attending a "village fete" and posed for photographs with some of her supporters.
Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:41 am
Dally
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14444
That was Ted Heath.

