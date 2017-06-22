barham red wrote:
I like the idea of the cup QF's for magic weekend but there are a couple of problems that would mean it was probably too difficult to do.
1. The teams involved would find out too late to allow fans to book rooms, especially if they move the QF's to the magic weekend current date.
2. With championship teams involved it would impact the big bash which seems to be a decent event and one the RFL wouldn't want to lose
Quarter finals only give 4 games across 2 days. IMO last 16 works better, with 8 games is closer to the current format.
You could have the 13 SL clubs enter at that stage, leaving only 3 spots for Championships teams who would have 'qualified for magic', with a good-sized gap from the end of the qualifying rounds. Other Championship teams get that weekend off, and the bash remains as it is at, but held during a different part of the season.
There are ways it could be made to work on paper. I Still struggle to see major changes before 2019 though.