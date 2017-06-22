If we're going up, lets earn our place. If they then turn round and say 'actually Widnes can stay up as well' ( sorry, only using Widnes as an example cos they are currently footing the SL ) Then all well and good. I think the bottom teams in SL are sh**ing it because we saw last year that relegation can be a reality. As a by product of the change, Bradford would not be relegated from Championship, which is a tick in the RFL's 'reasons for' column I suspect. I believe they are waiting to make a decision/announcement until the end of the season so that no-one takes their foot off the pedal. My instinct is that there will be 13 teams in SL next year.