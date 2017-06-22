WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:35 am
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9814
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
barham red wrote:
I like the idea of the cup QF's for magic weekend but there are a couple of problems that would mean it was probably too difficult to do.

1. The teams involved would find out too late to allow fans to book rooms, especially if they move the QF's to the magic weekend current date.

2. With championship teams involved it would impact the big bash which seems to be a decent event and one the RFL wouldn't want to lose


Quarter finals only give 4 games across 2 days. IMO last 16 works better, with 8 games is closer to the current format.

You could have the 13 SL clubs enter at that stage, leaving only 3 spots for Championships teams who would have 'qualified for magic', with a good-sized gap from the end of the qualifying rounds. Other Championship teams get that weekend off, and the bash remains as it is at, but held during a different part of the season.

There are ways it could be made to work on paper. I Still struggle to see major changes before 2019 though.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:52 pm
Chuzz

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:07 am
Posts: 7
If we're going up, lets earn our place. If they then turn round and say 'actually Widnes can stay up as well' ( sorry, only using Widnes as an example cos they are currently footing the SL ) Then all well and good. I think the bottom teams in SL are sh**ing it because we saw last year that relegation can be a reality. As a by product of the change, Bradford would not be relegated from Championship, which is a tick in the RFL's 'reasons for' column I suspect. I believe they are waiting to make a decision/announcement until the end of the season so that no-one takes their foot off the pedal. My instinct is that there will be 13 teams in SL next year.

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:57 pm
Dudley
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2186
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm hedon royalty me mate. On the rare occasions I go back to meet up with old mates they hold a civic recption

Of course they do, after all what village wouldn't celebrate getting its idiot back?

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:01 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25913
Mild Rover wrote:
Yeah, but not all SL clubs, or even most I suspect, spend up to the full elasticated limit.

However, it does seem that there's maybe been a change in interpretations or application of the rules. Unless our reluctance to bring in players on loan last year and your need to loan them out this, which have been to some extent blamed on the cap, actually just reflect budget constraints.

Whatever, I don't share your confidence in your ability to understand the salary cap. Or numbers more generally. :wink: :HEARTKISS:

I'm a maths genius me, ask mrs goose

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:16 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11390
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm a maths genius me, ask mrs goose


She's just arrived at Secret Hill Top Lair v.2 in readiness for Big Family Wedding 2017, she say she can only remember you from Room 3.
Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:59 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1806
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
She's just arrived at Secret Hill Top Lair v.2 in readiness for Big Family Wedding 2017, she say she can only remember you from Room 3.

Ahh room 3. Where the students who found work challenging went.
